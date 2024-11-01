Get Hands-on with PromptQL

Turn a real, team probleminto something you can use.

PromptQL bots help your team solve a real use case. Spin up a bot, bring in the people who know the work, and leave with something you can use.

Schedule Your Free Session Try a PromptQL bot
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The offer

Use PromptQL bots on a real use case or working starting point.

Join a live session, or try a bot yourself in Playground.

What bots can do

Spin up a bot and give it a responsibility or a goal.

When it hits a wall, or has output worth sharing, bring someone in and keep things moving.

Bot dashBot sheetBot docBot deckBot board
Start a Bot →
Two people and a bot around a tablet, sketching a wireframe together and pointing at what to change
Three people know what the code doesn't. The decision stays in the doc.

Free team workshop

Start with a team problem, not a product tour.

Share your details. We'll follow up to schedule a live session around your team's use case.

PromptQL helps connect the context, data, and people needed to make useful progress on something that matters now.

A faster, practical way to test AI with your team, with a real problem or use-case.

Invite the people who know the context. Keep the work moving. Shared context compounds, instead of being rebuilt in isolated chats.