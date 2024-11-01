Get Hands-on with PromptQL
Turn a real, team probleminto something you can use.
PromptQL bots help your team solve a real use case. Spin up a bot, bring in the people who know the work, and leave with something you can use.
The offer
Use PromptQL bots on a real use case or working starting point.
Join a live session, or try a bot yourself in Playground.
Try a bot yourselfTry a PromptQL bot
What bots can do
Spin up a bot and give it a responsibility or a goal.
When it hits a wall, or has output worth sharing, bring someone in and keep things moving.
Free team workshop
Start with a team problem, not a product tour.
Share your details. We'll follow up to schedule a live session around your team's use case.
PromptQL helps connect the context, data, and people needed to make useful progress on something that matters now.
A faster, practical way to test AI with your team, with a real problem or use-case.
Invite the people who know the context. Keep the work moving. Shared context compounds, instead of being rebuilt in isolated chats.