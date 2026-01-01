Accurate AI for analysis and automation

What is PromptQL

PromptQL lets data and analytics teams build specialized AI agents grounded in their unique data models, logic, and workflows – delivering near-perfect accuracy.

It creates a dynamic analytics intelligence layer that continuously learns your company’s internal metrics, definitions, naming conventions, and decision patterns – mirroring how your business thinks and works.

The result: AI that brings the rigor and reasoning of an experienced analyst – and improves with every query and interaction.