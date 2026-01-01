Your AI workspace to discuss, decide, and act.
Embed PromptQL wherever frequent high-impact business questions demand fast, trusted answers and actions.
Trusted at scale by
Trusted at scale by
Connect any data, any context. No prep needed.
Keep data where it is, as it is
Connect your warehouse, databases, SaaS apps, and APIs as they exist today. PromptQL introspects the schemas to build a unified data graph, without moving or reshaping your data.
Go from data to questions in minutes.
No upfront context engineering
Seed business context from Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, wherever knowledge already lives. Or start from scratch. No semantic layer required on day one.
One stop for all your data questions
Simple to complex
From quick descriptive question to multi-source, multi-hop deep investigations. Every question gets a well-reasoned answer, you can trust and act on.
Dashboards & reports
Generate board-ready dashboards and reports, automatically aligned with your brand style and audience.
Automate the repetitive
Turn recurring workflows into reusable artifacts for the team. Ship analysis once, use it forever.
Semantic layer Operational wiki → AI accuracy
Traditional semantic layers weren't built for AI. They're rigid, centrally managed, and detached from day-to-day business.
PromptQL captures business context the way modern teams work: A dynamic, Wikipedia-style context graph that’s expressive, open, and collaboratively maintained.
Multiplayer by design
Analysis has always been a team sport. Bring teammates into threads to review, clarify, correct, and refine. PromptQL works like a coworker in the loop — helping explore hypotheses, pressure-test assumptions, and improve shared context.
Teachable in the flow
Rich context lives in everyday conversations. Shift a metric. Note an exception. Flag an edge case. Reset an assumption. PromptQL captures those decision traces and turns them into durable, shared understanding, without adding documentation overhead.
Where ideas compound
Like Slack for your data conversations, PromptQL keeps analysis in open channels and shared threads.
Transparency drives momentum. Learn by exposure. Spark better questions. Build on prior thinking.
Move sensitive analysis into private threads or restricted channels when needed.
Secure from day 0
Designed to meet enterprise security and compliance standards from the get go.
Permissions-aware
PromptQL respects your existing source permissions, including row- and column-level controls. Your access rules are always enforced.
Dedicated environment
Runs in a dedicated environment, connecting directly to your systems and executing generated programs in a sandboxed runtime.
Private by default
Work stays private unless you choose to share it, with explicit controls over what’s visible, to whom, and when.
Trusted intelligence, embedded anywhere
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