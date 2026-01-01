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Join us to build the future of reliable AI

AI can't be trusted if it's confidently wrong. At PromptQL, we're on a mission to deliver reasoning AI that learns from enterprise data, signals its confidence, and earns trust through accuracy.

Raju Sunny

Raju Sunny

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Forward Deployed Engineer

Bold Tech, Big Outcomes

We’re building foundational technology that’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with enterprise AI, unlocking massive outcomes for some of the world’s largest businesses. It’s ambitious, complex, and unlike anything else in the market.

People You’ll Love Working With

Our team is made up of talented, collaborative, and driven individuals with a bias toward action and a desire to help, teach, and train. Together, we bring out the best in each other and make this a place where exceptional people drive exceptional outcomes.

Fast-Paced, Purposeful Work

We’re serious about what we’re building, but we’ve got a laid-back feel. We seek clarity, move quickly, and learn without fear of failure. We make bold decisions, solve complex problems, and above all else, build a product that solves meaningful problems for our customers.

Boundless Opportunity

We believe access and impact shouldn't be limited by team or title. Regardless of your role or level, you are encouraged to step up, influence outcomes, and take on expanded charters, because we know real growth often happens outside the lines.

Kailash Sudhakar

Kailash Sudhakar

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Director, Website & Social

Our values

user first

User First

We obsess about our users and their business so we can craft solutions that exceed expectations and inspire delight.

One team

One Team

We cross all barriers to work together towards our common goals, maintaining individual accountability.

Win or learn

Win or Learn

We move fiercely fast to problem-solve without fear of failure, to make improvements on a concrete hypothesis (bet) with every action.

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Life at PromptQL

Benefits Beyond The Basics
Benefits Beyond The Basics

Benefits Beyond The Basics

Alongside a competitive benefits package, we take the second Friday of each month off for Self-Care Friday. It's time for wellness, volunteering, or whatever helps you recharge. We also offer donation matching to amplify support for organizations that advocate for equality, uplift marginalized communities, and stand against injustice.

Testimonials

“I was a user of our product and fell in love with it. I knew I wanted to work for the company and be a part of something big. Our product has been proven to save developers time so they can build data for modern applications. PromptQL's open and autonomous culture keeps me engaged and motivated.”
Raju Sunny

Raju Sunny

Forward Deployed Engineer

“When I first joined the company, I was looking for two things: a good work environment and support for growth. I can confidently say I've found both. I feel like I have the resources and support to do my job well, and people make an effort to help me get what I need.”
Jakob Prince

Jakob Prince

Business Development Representative

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Join us to build
the future of reliable AI