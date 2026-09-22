PromptQL
AI
shared-context
Board week has a familiar rhythm. Finance pulls numbers from three different systems, someone rebuil…
Ask two people to build the same dashboard and you'll likely get two different definitions of "churn…
Introduction I onboarded in a haze of wiki tabs, stale Notion pages, and Slack DMs that went unanswe…
Introduction You know the drill. You are deep in a problem, headphones on, finally making progress,…
The decision that actually matters usually happens in a Slack thread, a debate gets resolved, a root…
A regulator, a customer, or your own security team asks one question after an AI system gives a wron…
Ask an AI agent to pull a number, then ask a follow-up question about that same number, and watch wh…
Introduction Last quarter I watched a colleague toggle between Slack, Snowflake, and Salesforce for…
Introduction Last quarter, a financial services firm I work with made a pricing decision during a me…
Seven people can collaborate in one thread, every question asked, every decision made, and every dea…
Board week has a familiar rhythm. Finance pulls numbers from three different systems, someone rebuil…
A regulator, a customer, or your own security team asks one question after an AI system gives a wron…
Ask two people to build the same dashboard and you'll likely get two different definitions of "churn…
Ask an AI agent to pull a number, then ask a follow-up question about that same number, and watch wh…
Introduction I onboarded in a haze of wiki tabs, stale Notion pages, and Slack DMs that went unanswe…
Introduction Last quarter I watched a colleague toggle between Slack, Snowflake, and Salesforce for…
Introduction You know the drill. You are deep in a problem, headphones on, finally making progress,…
Introduction Last quarter, a financial services firm I work with made a pricing decision during a me…
The decision that actually matters usually happens in a Slack thread, a debate gets resolved, a root…
Seven people can collaborate in one thread, every question asked, every decision made, and every dea…
Comparisons