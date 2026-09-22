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02 Apr 2026 |4 min read

Killing Slack was the only way to make AI accurate

PromptQL

AI

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Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai is the co-founder of PromptQL.
Killing Slack was the only way to make AI accurate

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