PromptQL is built by the team at Hasura — creators of the Hasura GraphQL Engine (HGE) and the Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN), used by millions of developers and running at scale inside Fortune 100 enterprises to deliver fast, secure access to their most critical data.



With PromptQL, we’re taking on the next frontier:

Making AI reliable when it works with your data.



Delegating work to AI with confidence, boils down to 2 problems:



Shared context. AI is only as accurate as the context it’s given — and the context that matters lives in people’s heads: the definitions, the exceptions, the tribal knowledge that never makes it into a schema.



Security guardrails on heterogeneous systems. Real organizations run data across dozens of systems, each with its own permissions and policies. AI has to honor every one of them, every time, or it can’t be trusted with work that matters.



We had spent years building the foundation for exactly these two problems at Hasura — rich metadata that describes what data means, and secure data access enforced at the API layer. PromptQL takes that foundation to the frontier of AI.



We’ve raised over $135M to unlock this vision.



Multiplayer AI is the only way to solve shared context.

Context can’t be extracted once and handed to AI — it changes daily and decays the moment it’s written down. The only durable answer is a flywheel: people and AI working together in the flow of work, capturing and curating context just-in-time. Correct the AI once and it sticks — for everyone. That’s why PromptQL is multiplayer: shared threads, a shared wiki, and an agent whose accuracy compounds as your team works.



Security is the gate to unleashing AI.

Security, privacy, and confidentiality are the biggest hurdles between organizations and what AI can actually do for them. Guardrails bolted on after the fact don’t survive contact with real systems. PromptQL enforces permissions deterministically at the data layer — every user, every source, every query — so AI works with exactly the access each person has, and nothing more.



A future where humans just discuss & decide, and AI does the work is inevitable. And the only way to get there is to build multiplayer AI that teams can trust.



This is PromptQL. Welcome.



With gratitude,

Hasura