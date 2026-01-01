Domain Learning Layer

Foundation models excel at general reasoning but struggle with the nuanced, often undocumented knowledge that powers real organizations—the specialized ontologies, evolved workflows, and hard-won expertise that exist nowhere in their training data. We’re developing a continuous learning system that captures and maintains this organizational intelligence by ingesting from three critical sources: live data systems (databases, APIs, analytics), knowledge repositories (documentation, code, dashboards), and ongoing user interactions. Through continuous knowledge capture and synthesis, we then enable foundation models to truly understand and evolve with your organization—whether through real-time context injection, fine-tuning, or advanced post-training techniques.