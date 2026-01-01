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PromptQL for GTM

Accurate AI for GTM insights and automations

AI can transform GTM, but only if it is highly reliable. Current AI products are falling short. PromptQL fixes this AI reliability gap.

CHALLENGES

Current GTM AI stack is falling short

The enterprise AI products for sales and marketing are unreliable on multiple fronts – making them unfit for high-impact, mission-critical projects.

Inaccurate

Inaccurate

Errors and hallucinations undermine trust in critical outputs.

Unsteerable

Unsteerable

Hard to guide or constrain behavior to business-specific logic.

Black box

Black box

No visibility into how answers are generated or why.

Inconsistent

Inconsistent

Same question gives different results, with no clear reason.

What is PromptQL

AI that works like your best revenue analyst

PromptQL lets you build specialized AI agents tailored to your GTM motion – delivering near-perfect accuracy your teams can trust.

It creates a dynamic GTM intelligence layer that continuously learns your internal language, signals, definitions, and tribal knowledge – mirroring how your team thinks and operates.

The result: AI that brings the precision and judgment of a veteran GTM analyst or engineer – and gets smarter with every interaction.

AI that works like your best revenue analyst

PromptQL has allowed us to actually deliver on the promise of AI at scale for business users. It is a game changer.

Sr. Director, Product Management
F100 Technology Enterprise

DIFFERENTIATOR

Why PromptQL for GTM AI

In a crowded AI landscape, PromptQL stands apart – delivering AI that truly understands your go-to-market motion and produces reliable, trusted outcomes your team can count on.

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Near-perfect accuracy

PromptQL runs your most critical GTM workflows with accuracy, transparency and consistency you can trust.

Speaks your language

PromptQL mirrors the reasoning of your organization – deeply grounded in your evolving data, definitions and rules.

Results in hours, not months

Connect to your data and start seeing value in hours – with enterprise-grade security, governance, and seamless alignment with your stack.

Hands-on partnership

Work with our forward deployed AI engineering team to scope, build, and deploy your AI use cases – from idea to production

Use Case Playground

Give it a try

Explore live, interactive GTM scenarios – from pipeline investigation to churn prediction – and see how PromptQL delivers accurate insights on complex questions.

Why did ENT pipeline drop in the last Q? Was it due to lower rep activity?

Analyze the hits and misses on my highest value open opps

Extract key insights for Williams.com to help me prep for a QBR.

DEMO

See it in action

A teaser of the kind of GTM use cases PromptQL can tackle for you.

Persona analysis
Pipeline exploration
Real-time insights

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More resources to start your GTM AI journey

Transforming sales with AI at Cisco
How AI is Reshaping GTM Playbooks & Products
Persona driven engagement