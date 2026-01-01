Accurate AI for GTM insights and automations

CHALLENGES
Current GTM AI stack is falling short
The enterprise AI products for sales and marketing are unreliable on multiple fronts – making them unfit for high-impact, mission-critical projects.
Inaccurate
Errors and hallucinations undermine trust in critical outputs.
Unsteerable
Hard to guide or constrain behavior to business-specific logic.
Black box
No visibility into how answers are generated or why.
Inconsistent
Same question gives different results, with no clear reason.
What is PromptQL
AI that works like your best revenue analyst
PromptQL lets you build specialized AI agents tailored to your GTM motion – delivering near-perfect accuracy your teams can trust.
It creates a dynamic GTM intelligence layer that continuously learns your internal language, signals, definitions, and tribal knowledge – mirroring how your team thinks and operates.
The result: AI that brings the precision and judgment of a veteran GTM analyst or engineer – and gets smarter with every interaction.
PromptQL has allowed us to actually deliver on the promise of AI at scale for business users. It is a game changer.
Sr. Director, Product Management
F100 Technology Enterprise
DIFFERENTIATOR
Why PromptQL for GTM AI
In a crowded AI landscape, PromptQL stands apart – delivering AI that truly understands your go-to-market motion and produces reliable, trusted outcomes your team can count on.
Learn more
Near-perfect accuracy
PromptQL runs your most critical GTM workflows with accuracy, transparency and consistency you can trust.
Speaks your language
PromptQL mirrors the reasoning of your organization – deeply grounded in your evolving data, definitions and rules.
Results in hours, not months
Connect to your data and start seeing value in hours – with enterprise-grade security, governance, and seamless alignment with your stack.
Hands-on partnership
Work with our forward deployed AI engineering team to scope, build, and deploy your AI use cases – from idea to production
Use Case Playground
Give it a try
Explore live, interactive GTM scenarios – from pipeline investigation to churn prediction – and see how PromptQL delivers accurate insights on complex questions.
DEMO
See it in action
A teaser of the kind of GTM use cases PromptQL can tackle for you.