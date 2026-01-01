PromptQL for Supply Chain Teams
Accurate AI for smarter, faster supply chain decisions
Deploy specialized AI agents – grounded in your data and business logic – to automate tedious workflows and elevate decision intelligence.
CHALLENGES
Generic AI misses the nuanced complexity of your supply chain
AI platforms cannot grasp the complexities and nuances of your supply chain. Without the deep operational context and specialization, they lack the precision and trust needed for real-world decisions.
This question appears simple on the surface, but tackling it accurately requires tacit business knowledge, cross-source intelligence, and deep contextual understanding that current AI products simply don't have. PromptQL fixes this gap.
What is PromptQL
AI that runs like your 10x operator or analyst
PromptQL lets supply chain teams build AI agents grounded in their unique logistics data, workflows, and operational rules – delivering near-perfect accuracy and actionable insights.
It creates a dynamic intelligence layer that continuously learns your internal KPIs, business process rules, inventory policies, and decision patterns – mirroring how your supply chain actually runs.
The result: AI that brings the rigor and experience of your top domain experts – and improves with every query and interaction.
DIFFERENTIATORS
Why PromptQL?
In a crowded AI landscape, PromptQL stands apart – delivering AI that understands your supply chain’s unique complexities and delivers accurate, explainable outcomes your team can trust.
Learn more
Near-perfect accuracy
Power your mission-critical supply chain workflows with precision, transparency, and consistency you can rely on.
Fluent in your supply chain language
Adapts to your models, metrics, business rules, and governance – grounded in your operational realities.
Deploy in hours, not weeks
Connect to your supply chain data warehouse and tools, and start delivering insights fast – with enterprise-grade security and native integrations.
Hands-on partnership
Work with embedded engineers to scope, build, and scale AI solutions – from prototype to full production.
Use Case Playground
Give it a try
Explore live, interactive supply chain scenarios – from inventory optimization to supplier risk assessment – and see how PromptQL delivers accurate, actionable insights on complex problems.