Accurate AI for smarter, faster supply chain decisions

What is PromptQL

PromptQL lets supply chain teams build AI agents grounded in their unique logistics data, workflows, and operational rules – delivering near-perfect accuracy and actionable insights.

It creates a dynamic intelligence layer that continuously learns your internal KPIs, business process rules, inventory policies, and decision patterns – mirroring how your supply chain actually runs.

The result: AI that brings the rigor and experience of your top domain experts – and improves with every query and interaction.