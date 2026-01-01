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PromptQL for Supply Chain Teams

Accurate AI for smarter, faster supply chain decisions

Deploy specialized AI agents – grounded in your data and business logic – to automate tedious workflows and elevate decision intelligence.

CHALLENGES

Generic AI misses the nuanced complexity of your supply chain

AI platforms cannot grasp the complexities and nuances of your supply chain. Without the deep operational context and specialization, they lack the precision and trust needed for real-world decisions.

This question appears simple on the surface, but tackling it accurately requires tacit business knowledge, cross-source intelligence, and deep contextual understanding that current AI products simply don't have. PromptQL fixes this gap.

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What is PromptQL

AI that runs like your 10x operator or analyst

PromptQL lets supply chain teams build AI agents grounded in their unique logistics data, workflows, and operational rules – delivering near-perfect accuracy and actionable insights.

It creates a dynamic intelligence layer that continuously learns your internal KPIs, business process rules, inventory policies, and decision patterns – mirroring how your supply chain actually runs.

The result: AI that brings the rigor and experience of your top domain experts – and improves with every query and interaction.

AI that runs like your 10x operator or analyst

In PromptQL, I asked the same questions I asked my analysts. And PromptQL worked perfectly.

BI Architect, Supply Chain Operations
F100 Consumer Tech

DIFFERENTIATORS

Why PromptQL?

In a crowded AI landscape, PromptQL stands apart – delivering AI that understands your supply chain’s unique complexities and delivers accurate, explainable outcomes your team can trust.

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Near-perfect accuracy

Power your mission-critical supply chain workflows with precision, transparency, and consistency you can rely on.

Fluent in your supply chain language

Adapts to your models, metrics, business rules, and governance – grounded in your operational realities.

Deploy in hours, not weeks

Connect to your supply chain data warehouse and tools, and start delivering insights fast – with enterprise-grade security and native integrations.

Hands-on partnership

Work with embedded engineers to scope, build, and scale AI solutions – from prototype to full production.

Use Case Playground

Give it a try

Explore live, interactive supply chain scenarios – from inventory optimization to supplier risk assessment – and see how PromptQL delivers accurate, actionable insights on complex problems.

Why did ENT pipeline drop in the last Q? How does this correlate with rep activity?

How should we optimize data plan allocations to maximize revenue while maintaining customer satisfaction?

Which materials are we consistently over ordering or under ordering based on actual production needs?