Use Case Playground
Explore a curated gallery of PromptQL projects across industries and use cases. Replay sample interactions or jump into the sandboxes for the full experience.
Retail Analytics
Sales & Marketing
Anti-money Laundering
Telecom
Retail Analytics
Sales & Marketing
Anti-money Laundering
Telecom
Retail Analytics
See how retail teams use PromptQL to explore key insights across product performance, promotions, and supply chain health.
Compare organic vs non-organic products across all categories, and identify which categories have the strongest presence.
Analyze the effectiveness of all promotion types in 2024. Which promotional strategies should we scale up or down in 2025?
Identify high-velocity products that have experienced supply chain disruptions, analyzing their stock-out incidents, in-stock rates, and sales performance.
GTM AI
See how sales and marketing teams use PromptQL to analyze customer journeys, track pipeline performance, and drive revenue decisions.
Anti-money Laundering
See how financial institutions use PromptQL to analyze transactions, detect suspicious patterns, and streamline anti-money laundering and compliance efforts.
Telecom AI
See how telecom providers use PromptQL to unify customer data, call logs, service requests, and support tickets into a single intelligent system.