Trusted at scale by
Teach it once. Everyone gets the skill.
PromptQL learns by being corrected. It starts from the context already scattered across Slack, docs, tickets, CRM, and warehouse tables, and on every task it shows its work — the sources it pulled, the assumptions it made.
Correct it once, or pull in the teammate who knows. That becomes shared context: a reusable skill (“exclude test accounts from revenue”), team knowledge, or a semantic-model change.
The fastest way to maintain context is to
stop asking people to maintain context.
Nobody wants to update the wiki. Everyone wants their work done.
PromptQL turns that to its advantage: the person who hits missing context has the reason to fix it, right in the flow. Their correction becomes cited, scoped knowledge the next session can use.
Context compounds from real work instead of decaying in a wiki nobody opens. Every task is a chance to teach the system.
Real wiki-contribution stats from our own use of PromptQL, across a team of 70.
Bootstraps shared context in 60 seconds
- Knowledge
- Skills
- Semantic layer
Suggests context updates as people work
- Capture new context
- Link context
- Prevent context rot
- Capture ambiguity and conflicts
Wikipedia-like operating model
- Easy for non-technical and technical users
- Citations to real work
- Revision history, audit trails & editorial controls
- Notifications on changes, page creations and deletions
AcmeCorp
AcmeCorp is a strategic enterprise account with shared finance, product, and customer-success coverage. Revenue for board reporting is sourced from netsuite.arr_monthly rather than analytics.revenue_legacy.[1]
Current renewal planning combines ARR health with churn signals from the Acme workspace, including inactive-user trends and recent risk signals surfaced in customer threads.[2]
Customer-facing pages can be shared directly with Acme collaborators, while internal playbooks and escalation notes stay scoped to PromptQL teams.
Govern with scopes
- Easily handle external, confidential & personal use-cases
- Scopes hold end to end: retrieval, creation & update
- Proven with external users (eg: customers), finance & HR teams
- Granular view & edit control
- Bulk operations to make rapid changes
The vibe shift
We made AI a team sport.
Fewer meetings. Fewer status updates. Faster decisions. The work & discussion about the work happen in the same place now — shared AI threads.
“I am always in a flow state now”
I used to spend my day navigating tools and tabs. Grafana, Slack, AWS, Snowflake, GitHub, Linear—the list goes on. The work itself wasn't hard. The friction was the work between the work, and that friction constantly broke my flow state.
“I am more confident (and less overwhelmed)”
Whatever the task, my starting point is “New thread” in PromptQL. I’m not even exaggerating. PromptQL has fundamentally changed how I work.
“I don’t keep a TODO list anymore”
Not because there’s less to do. But because the unit of work isn’t a task waiting in line. It’s a thread already in motion. Before PromptQL, work was a queue. Notice something, add it to a list, file a ticket, wait, lose context, re-explain, wait again. Every step came with delay and drift.