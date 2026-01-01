PromptQL Logo
PromptQL Logo
Sign in

Maintaining context is the second job nobody wants.

So PromptQL does it.It's a multiplayer AI agent — think Claude or ChatGPT, but with shared threads and a shared brain.Point it at the context you already have. Correct it once and it sticks — for everyone.

Download on theiOS App StoreDownload onGoogle Play

Trusted at scale by

Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed

Teach it once. Everyone gets the skill.

PromptQL learns by being corrected. It starts from the context already scattered across Slack, docs, tickets, CRM, and warehouse tables, and on every task it shows its work — the sources it pulled, the assumptions it made.

Correct it once, or pull in the teammate who knows. That becomes shared context: a reusable skill (“exclude test accounts from revenue”), team knowledge, or a semantic-model change.

M
MayaCustomer Success10:02 AM
Acme renews in 3 weeks. Are they a churn risk?
ql
Team AI10:02 AM
Analysing usage data
dataskills
Usage is down 10% from last month.
Analysing support ticket sentiment
ticketscrm
Recent tickets read negative — frustrated, all about exports.
Yes — a risk. @Sam, you've been on the latest tickets — any context for @Maya?
S
SamSupport10:03 AM
It's the month-end Friday export lag. Happens every cycle — they panic, we re-escalate. Not a product problem.
ql
Team AI10:03 AM
Team AI wants to learn
Review and edit if needed, then click "Add to wiki"
Acme's usage dips ~10% every month-end because of a known Friday export lag — it is not a churn signal.
Acme's negative support tickets about slow exports are recurring and operational, not product dissatisfaction.
When scoring churn risk, discount known recurring export-lag patterns before flagging an account.

The fastest way to maintain context is to stop asking people to maintain context.

Nobody wants to update the wiki. Everyone wants their work done.

PromptQL turns that to its advantage: the person who hits missing context has the reason to fix it, right in the flow. Their correction becomes cited, scoped knowledge the next session can use.

Context compounds from real work instead of decaying in a wiki nobody opens. Every task is a chance to teach the system.

Wiki Contributions Per Day
050100150200250300Mar 15Apr 2Apr 20May 9May 27Jun 14ContributionsDate

Real wiki-contribution stats from our own use of PromptQL, across a team of 70.

Bootstraps shared context in 60 seconds

  • Knowledge
  • Skills
  • Semantic layer
Maya10:00 AM
Seed the wiki for AcmeCorp
PromptQL10:01 AM
On it — reading Slack, Google Docs, Snowflake, PostHog, Salesforce CRM.
Reading from…
Slack
#acmecorp
Slack logo
Google Docs
Call transcripts
Google Docs logo
Snowflake
Consumption data
Snowflake logo
PostHog
Product analytics
PostHog logo
salesforce
CRM
Salesforce logo
7 wiki pages created

Suggests context updates as people work

  • Capture new context
  • Link context
  • Prevent context rot
  • Capture ambiguity and conflicts
Dana10:02 AM
Pull Q1 revenue by region for the board deck.
PromptQL10:03 AM
On it — assuming revenue = analytics.revenue
Q1 revenue by region — 4 rows
Dana10:04 AM
That table's stale — revenue moved to netsuite.revenue last quarter.
PromptQL10:06 AM
Re-pulled from netsuite.revenue — updated.
PromptQL wants to learn
Review and edit if needed, then click "Add to wiki"
Revenue · source is netsuite.revenue, not analytics.revenue (stale since Q4 2025)

Wikipedia-like operating model

  • Easy for non-technical and technical users
  • Citations to real work
  • Revision history, audit trails & editorial controls
  • Notifications on changes, page creations and deletions
Wiki
Wiki / Accounts / AcmeCorp

AcmeCorp

FollowingEdit

AcmeCorp is a strategic enterprise account with shared finance, product, and customer-success coverage. Revenue for board reporting is sourced from netsuite.arr_monthly rather than analytics.revenue_legacy.[1]

Current renewal planning combines ARR health with churn signals from the Acme workspace, including inactive-user trends and recent risk signals surfaced in customer threads.[2]

Customer-facing pages can be shared directly with Acme collaborators, while internal playbooks and escalation notes stay scoped to PromptQL teams.

Recent edits
Human-reviewed
[1]D
Dana confirmed revenue source as netsuite.arr_monthly and marked analytics.revenue_legacy stale
2d ago
[2]M
Marcus added renewal-risk note tying Acme churn signals to expansion planning
5d ago
[3]P
Priya updated customer-facing access notes for Acme collaborators
2w ago

Govern with scopes

  • Easily handle external, confidential & personal use-cases
  • Scopes hold end to end: retrieval, creation & update
  • Proven with external users (eg: customers), finance & HR teams
  • Granular view & edit control
  • Bulk operations to make rapid changes
Access control
One shared wiki, with different connected neighborhoods visible to each scope.

The vibe shift

We made AI a team sport.

Fewer meetings. Fewer status updates. Faster decisions. The work & discussion about the work happen in the same place now — shared AI threads.

I am always in a flow state now

I used to spend my day navigating tools and tabs. Grafana, Slack, AWS, Snowflake, GitHub, Linear—the list goes on. The work itself wasn't hard. The friction was the work between the work, and that friction constantly broke my flow state.

S
Shahidh K Muhammed
Director, Engineering

I am more confident (and less overwhelmed)

Whatever the task, my starting point is “New thread” in PromptQL. I’m not even exaggerating. PromptQL has fundamentally changed how I work.

L
Lili Riahi
Demand Generation Manager

I don’t keep a TODO list anymore

Not because there’s less to do. But because the unit of work isn’t a task waiting in line. It’s a thread already in motion. Before PromptQL, work was a queue. Notice something, add it to a list, file a ticket, wait, lose context, re-explain, wait again. Every step came with delay and drift.

A
Anushrut Gupta
Applied AI Lead

Instant shared context for your team in 30 seconds

Try PromptQLBook a demo
Join r/PromptQL
Download on theiOS App StoreDownload onGoogle Play