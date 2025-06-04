PromptQL Logo
PromptQL Logo
Sign in

Newsroom

Explore articles and press releases related to PromptQL news and announcements

Forbes

Decision Velocity: The New Metric That's Reshaping Enterprise Data Architecture

An increasingly loud transformation has been reshaping how operations-heavy companies think about data infrastructure. In 2026, I believe it could fundamentally reshape three vendor categories.

Jan 22, 2026

Decision Velocity: The New Metric That's Reshaping Enterprise Data Architecture

All Articles

Business Insider

NEWS ARTICLE

PromptQL is named one of the Top AI Startups to Watch in 2026 by Business Insider

Nov 07, 2025

Fortune

NEWS ARTICLE

AI engineers are being deployed as consultants and getting paid $900 per hour

Sep 14, 2025

VentureBeat

NEWS ARTICLE

PromptQL’s $900/hour AI engineers are coming for McKinsey’s AI business

Sept 9, 2025

Forbes

NEWS ARTICLE

MIT Finds 95% Of GenAI Pilots Fail Because Companies Avoid Friction

Aug 26, 2025

Forbes

NEWS ARTICLE

MIT Says 95% Of Enterprise AI Fails — Here’s What The 5% Are Doing Right

Aug 22, 2025

Globe Newswire

PRESS RELEASE

PromptQL Partners with UC Berkeley to Develop New Data Agent Benchmark for Reliability of Enterprise AI Agents

Jun 4, 2025