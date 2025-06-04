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Explore articles and press releases related to PromptQL news and announcements
Decision Velocity: The New Metric That's Reshaping Enterprise Data Architecture
An increasingly loud transformation has been reshaping how operations-heavy companies think about data infrastructure. In 2026, I believe it could fundamentally reshape three vendor categories.
Jan 22, 2026
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NEWS ARTICLE
PromptQL is named one of the Top AI Startups to Watch in 2026 by Business Insider
Nov 07, 2025
NEWS ARTICLE
AI engineers are being deployed as consultants and getting paid $900 per hour
Sep 14, 2025
NEWS ARTICLE
PromptQL’s $900/hour AI engineers are coming for McKinsey’s AI business
Sept 9, 2025
NEWS ARTICLE
MIT Finds 95% Of GenAI Pilots Fail Because Companies Avoid Friction
Aug 26, 2025
NEWS ARTICLE
MIT Says 95% Of Enterprise AI Fails — Here’s What The 5% Are Doing Right
Aug 22, 2025
PRESS RELEASE
PromptQL Partners with UC Berkeley to Develop New Data Agent Benchmark for Reliability of Enterprise AI Agents
Jun 4, 2025