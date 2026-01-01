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PromptQL
AI Consulting

MIT says 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail. Our engineering-led engagement powers the 5% that succeed. If you’re an AI leader focused on delivering real results, fast - talk to us.

You will meet with our CEO or COO.

No spam. No sales.

Who this is for

Built for VPs and Heads of AI, Data, Analytics or Engineering who own outcomes and budgets, and can move fast.

Results that make headlines

Our disruptive approach to AI consulting is delivering outcomes and making headlines:

VentureBeat

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Fortune

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The Offers

30-Day AI Analyst

Outcome

An enterprise-ready AI analyst that handles natural-language Q&A, analysis, and deep research across your proprietary data – like a seasoned analyst – relieving your bottleneck and accelerating insights.

What we ship in 30 days

  • A working AI analyst deployed in your environment

  • Connected to your data (warehouse, BI, documents, wikis)

  • A curated evalset to track accuracy and business impact

5-Day GenAI Assessment Test

Outcome

A vendor-agnostic GenAI Assessment Test (GAT) – like an SAT for your AI – identify high-impact use cases, define evals, and create a realistic roadmap.

What we deliver in 5 days

  • Mapping AI workloads to the right approaches using a tailored 3×3 framework

  • Domain-specific evals to quantify business impact and accuracy

  • A ranked slate of use cases with scope, risks, and a near-term execution plan

How it works

Step 0

Executive intake call (30 minutes)

Executive intake call (30 minutes)

Meet directly with PromptQL CEO or COO to define fit, constraints, and success metrics, then align on the right next steps for your maturity.

Step 1

Proof, not promises

Proof, not promises

Start with the 5-Day GAT to build a solid foundation, or move straight into the 30-Day AI Analyst.

Step 2

Hire or fire us

Hire or fire us

We earn the next sprint with results. If we don’t create measurable value, we part as friends.

Who you work with

After the exec intake call, you’ll work with a dedicated team of AI engineers - domain experts who have deployed AI at scale at some of the largest, most tech-forward organizations.

Our forward-deployed engineers will work with your domain experts inside your security boundary, align with your governance, and integrate with your platforms.

Book a meeting

Tell us about your AI initiatives, goals, and interest in PromptQL services to get started. You can include your EA’s details if that helps with scheduling.

We’ll connect you directly with our CEO or COO – no marketing emails, no BDRs.

Fill out the form below and we’ll respond shortly