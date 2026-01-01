Who this is for
Built for VPs and Heads of AI, Data, Analytics or Engineering who own outcomes and budgets, and can move fast.
The Offers
30-Day AI Analyst
Outcome
An enterprise-ready AI analyst that handles natural-language Q&A, analysis, and deep research across your proprietary data – like a seasoned analyst – relieving your bottleneck and accelerating insights.
What we ship in 30 days
A working AI analyst deployed in your environment
Connected to your data (warehouse, BI, documents, wikis)
A curated evalset to track accuracy and business impact
5-Day GenAI Assessment Test
Outcome
A vendor-agnostic GenAI Assessment Test (GAT) – like an SAT for your AI – identify high-impact use cases, define evals, and create a realistic roadmap.
What we deliver in 5 days
Mapping AI workloads to the right approaches using a tailored 3×3 framework
Domain-specific evals to quantify business impact and accuracy
A ranked slate of use cases with scope, risks, and a near-term execution plan
How it works
Step 0
Executive intake call (30 minutes)
Meet directly with PromptQL CEO or COO to define fit, constraints, and success metrics, then align on the right next steps for your maturity.
Step 1
Proof, not promises
Start with the 5-Day GAT to build a solid foundation, or move straight into the 30-Day AI Analyst.
Step 2
Hire or fire us
We earn the next sprint with results. If we don’t create measurable value, we part as friends.
Who you work with
After the exec intake call, you’ll work with a dedicated team of AI engineers - domain experts who have deployed AI at scale at some of the largest, most tech-forward organizations.
Our forward-deployed engineers will work with your domain experts inside your security boundary, align with your governance, and integrate with your platforms.