Request a GenAI Assessment Test (GAT)
The GenAI Assessment Test (GAT) is like an SAT for your AI. It helps you evaluate solutions, measure improvements, and ensure your AI investments deliver results.
We’ve distilled our experience building AI systems for Fortune 100 companies into the GAT Design Service – a first-of-its-kind consulting engagement to create a standardized, domain-specific test for your GenAI initiative.
What You’ll Get in 5 Days
- • Custom GAT – complete with evals and scoring, tailored to your domain
- • 3×3 recommendation – mapping your workloads to our proven 3×3 framework (Approach × Capability) to maximize your GAT scores most economically
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