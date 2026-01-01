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AI Analysts for fast-moving business

Trusted answers to urgent questions – instantly.

Finally, an AI analyst that’s as reliable as your best human analysts – only faster and always on. Real-time answers to the questions that matter – directly in the hands of every operator.

The Challenge

Slow insights → Inaction → Missed wins

Fast-moving operators can’t afford to wait.

Yet even a simple question – “Why did this campaign underperform in that region yesterday?” – gets stuck in a queue of tickets, hand-offs, and clarifications across analysts, data scientists, engineers, and data stewards.

By the time the answer arrives, the moment to act has already passed.

The opportunity cost is massive!

Slow insights → Inaction → Missed wins

Enter PromptQL

Meet the AI super analyst.

PromptQL gives you AI analytics agents that know your business. Ask in plain English, get trusted, inspectable answers you can act on – fast. Multiple expert capabilities come together to deliver insights on par with your analytics team, minus the bottlenecks.

Continually learns on the job like a top employee

Understands business context like a domain expert

Reasons deeply like a seasoned analyst

Knows data & ETL like a skilled data engineer

Enforces policies like a governance expert

Meet the AI super analyst.

Not like the others

The only AI analyst that scales accuracy

The AI analytics space is noisy, but most approaches fall short:

Talk-to-metrics chatbots can only answer shallow questions on predefined metrics. Anything slightly complex still creates a bottleneck.

Text-to-SQL co-pilots help analysts write queries faster, but business teams remain blocked on analyst support.

Use Case Playground

Can your AI do this?

Explore live, interactive examples to see how PromptQL delivers accurate insights on complex questions.

Compare organic vs non-organic products across all categories, and identify which categories have the strongest presence.

Analyze the effectiveness of all promotion types in 2024. Which promotional strategies should we scale up or down in 2025?

Identify high-velocity products that have experienced supply chain disruptions, analyzing their stock-out incidents, in-stock rates, and sales performance.

Customer Stories

Proven value.
Real-world results.

Global fast-food giant

Scale: 40,000+ locations in 100+ countries

Users: Local market teams

Impact: Instantly analyze sales and marketing data, adjust strategies in real time without waiting on central analytics

U.S. grocery delivery leader

Scale: 5M+ daily transactions

Users: Business and analytics teams

Impact: Track performance and make micro-decisions that drive daily and weekly targets

Asian quick commerce powerhouse

Scale: Millions of daily orders

Users: Hundreds of category managers

Impact: Spot local trends, anticipate demand shifts, and hit weekly goals

Fortune 100 technology leader

Scale: 100,000s customers

Users: 20,000+ sales reps

Impact: Generate high-quality account plans and next-best actions

Features at a glance

What makes PromptQL powerful?

In a crowded landscape, PromptQL-powered AI Analyst stands apart as the only one that can deliver accuracy at scale – across a wide range of users, questions, and use cases.

Captures tribal knowledge

Continuously absorbs context from conversations, docs, and usage so accuracy compounds over time.

Reasons with depth

Validates conclusions, connects dots, and spots edge cases instead of just running queries.

Bridges data silos

Knows where data lives, which sources are trusted, and how to combine them.

Understands business context

Grasps your domain, the metrics that matter, and the “why” behind questions.

Flags gaps

Surfaces uncertainty, captures missing context, and learns from it to improve.

Operates as a polymath

Combines business, analytics, engineering, and governance to deliver secure, accurate answers.

OUTCOME

Break the gridlock.
Accelerate the business.

Before PromptQL

Decisions delayed: teams wait days for answers

Bloated analytics teams to handle load

Data / analytics teams mired in ticket backlog

With PromptQL

Decisions made in real time, powered by live data

Analysts focus on oversight, teaching, and governance

Fuels a data-driven culture across the business