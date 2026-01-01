Trusted answers to urgent questions – instantly.

The Challenge
Slow insights → Inaction → Missed wins
Fast-moving operators can’t afford to wait.
Yet even a simple question – “Why did this campaign underperform in that region yesterday?” – gets stuck in a queue of tickets, hand-offs, and clarifications across analysts, data scientists, engineers, and data stewards.
By the time the answer arrives, the moment to act has already passed.
The opportunity cost is massive!
Enter PromptQL
Meet the AI super analyst.
PromptQL gives you AI analytics agents that know your business. Ask in plain English, get trusted, inspectable answers you can act on – fast. Multiple expert capabilities come together to deliver insights on par with your analytics team, minus the bottlenecks.
Continually learns on the job like a top employee
Understands business context like a domain expert
Reasons deeply like a seasoned analyst
Knows data & ETL like a skilled data engineer
Enforces policies like a governance expert
Not like the others
The only AI analyst that scales accuracy
The AI analytics space is noisy, but most approaches fall short:
Talk-to-metrics chatbots can only answer shallow questions on predefined metrics. Anything slightly complex still creates a bottleneck.
Text-to-SQL co-pilots help analysts write queries faster, but business teams remain blocked on analyst support.
Use Case Playground
Can your AI do this?
Explore live, interactive examples to see how PromptQL delivers accurate insights on complex questions.
Compare organic vs non-organic products across all categories, and identify which categories have the strongest presence.
Analyze the effectiveness of all promotion types in 2024. Which promotional strategies should we scale up or down in 2025?
Identify high-velocity products that have experienced supply chain disruptions, analyzing their stock-out incidents, in-stock rates, and sales performance.
Customer Stories
Proven value.
Real-world results.
Global fast-food giant
Scale: 40,000+ locations in 100+ countries
Users: Local market teams
Impact: Instantly analyze sales and marketing data, adjust strategies in real time without waiting on central analytics
U.S. grocery delivery leader
Scale: 5M+ daily transactions
Users: Business and analytics teams
Impact: Track performance and make micro-decisions that drive daily and weekly targets
Asian quick commerce powerhouse
Scale: Millions of daily orders
Users: Hundreds of category managers
Impact: Spot local trends, anticipate demand shifts, and hit weekly goals
Fortune 100 technology leader
Scale: 100,000s customers
Users: 20,000+ sales reps
Impact: Generate high-quality account plans and next-best actions
Features at a glance
What makes PromptQL powerful?
In a crowded landscape, PromptQL-powered AI Analyst stands apart as the only one that can deliver accuracy at scale – across a wide range of users, questions, and use cases.
Captures tribal knowledge
Continuously absorbs context from conversations, docs, and usage so accuracy compounds over time.
Reasons with depth
Validates conclusions, connects dots, and spots edge cases instead of just running queries.
Bridges data silos
Knows where data lives, which sources are trusted, and how to combine them.
Understands business context
Grasps your domain, the metrics that matter, and the “why” behind questions.
Flags gaps
Surfaces uncertainty, captures missing context, and learns from it to improve.
Operates as a polymath
Combines business, analytics, engineering, and governance to deliver secure, accurate answers.
OUTCOME
Break the gridlock.
Accelerate the business.
Before PromptQL
Decisions delayed: teams wait days for answers
Bloated analytics teams to handle load
Data / analytics teams mired in ticket backlog
With PromptQL
Decisions made in real time, powered by live data
Analysts focus on oversight, teaching, and governance
Fuels a data-driven culture across the business