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AI Engineer

Your trusted always-on engineer that gets better every day.*

*Fire it if it fails to deliver and learn at the pace you expect.

Adapts to your business reality

Delivers production-grade systems – just like your best engineer.

Adapts to your business reality

Full stack capabilities

Automate logic, build apps, and operationalize data operations – all with natural language.

Business logic automation

Convert business rules into precise, executable programs

"Update scheduling so oncology patients get priority. If primary doctor is on leave, route to designated backup"

How PromptQL solves this:

Turns natural language into precise, executable programs

Handles input/output contract management automatically

Verifies logic without requiring programming expertise

Generative applications

Build complete apps with your design language

"Generate an onboarding app that helps me check users in, collecting profile information if they're new to our database."

How PromptQL solves this:

Applies business logic for new vs. existing users directly in the workflow

Encodes rules for handling duplicates and incomplete profiles reliably

Generates apps that follow the brand design system by default

Data pipeline operations

Foolproof production-grade data operations

"Extract project IDs from Zendesk support tickets, validate against our database, store ticket-project relationships. Run this every night."

How PromptQL solves this:

Extracts messy project IDs from free text with embedded business rules

Validates against the source-of-truth database automatically

Orchestrates a reliable scheduled pipeline with built-in error handling and retries

The Solution

For your org, ACME, PromptQL helps you build AcmeQL, a language that an LLM can use to plan, reason and act with the level of reliability you can expect from an analyst or engineer on staff.

PromptQL is an AI platform that continuously adapts LLMs to your domain by capturing and encoding the proprietary know-how into a planning language the LLM can understand and generate.

The planning language incorporates terminology, processes and a semantic graph of data and tools.

Importantly, this generated language can be compiled into precise machine executable code that can run deterministically and hence handle arbitrarily large amounts of data and complex plans without LLM context limitations.

QUESTION / TASK

[From a business or customer]

FOUNDATIONAL LLM

“ACMEQL”

“ACMEQL” LLM: A specialized model fine-tuned on your org’s semantics and data based on in-context learning – enabling accurate, context-aware reasoning.

“ACMEQL” SEMANTIC GRAPH

“ACMEQL” Semantic Graph: A dynamic semantic model that captures your unique business concepts, entities, and logic and acts as a contextual brain for the LLM.

“ACMEQL” PLAN

“ACMEQL” Plan: A structured, multi-step execution plan with human-like reasoning

PROMPTQL LEARNING LAYER

PromptQL Learning Layer: Continuously learns from user behavior and data changes to evolve the semantic graph—no manual tagging required.

PROMPTQL RUNTIME

PromptQL Runtime: Programmatically runs the plan, with structured memory outside LLM context.

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AI Platform

PROMPTQL FEDERATION

PromptQL Distributed Query Engine: Federates data across multiple data sources with governance and access control policies automatically enforced.

MCP

UNSTRUCTURED DATA

SaaS

APIs

WEB

STRUCTURED DATA