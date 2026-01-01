AI Engineer

For your org, ACME, PromptQL helps you build AcmeQL, a language that an LLM can use to plan, reason and act with the level of reliability you can expect from an analyst or engineer on staff.

PromptQL is an AI platform that continuously adapts LLMs to your domain by capturing and encoding the proprietary know-how into a planning language the LLM can understand and generate.

The planning language incorporates terminology, processes and a semantic graph of data and tools.

Importantly, this generated language can be compiled into precise machine executable code that can run deterministically and hence handle arbitrarily large amounts of data and complex plans without LLM context limitations.