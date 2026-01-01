AI Engineer

Adapts to your business reality
Delivers production-grade systems – just like your best engineer.
Full stack capabilities
Automate logic, build apps, and operationalize data operations – all with natural language.
Business logic automation
Convert business rules into precise, executable programs
"Update scheduling so oncology patients get priority. If primary doctor is on leave, route to designated backup"
How PromptQL solves this:
Turns natural language into precise, executable programs
Handles input/output contract management automatically
Verifies logic without requiring programming expertise
Generative applications
Build complete apps with your design language
"Generate an onboarding app that helps me check users in, collecting profile information if they're new to our database."
How PromptQL solves this:
Applies business logic for new vs. existing users directly in the workflow
Encodes rules for handling duplicates and incomplete profiles reliably
Generates apps that follow the brand design system by default
Data pipeline operations
Foolproof production-grade data operations
"Extract project IDs from Zendesk support tickets, validate against our database, store ticket-project relationships. Run this every night."
How PromptQL solves this:
Extracts messy project IDs from free text with embedded business rules
Validates against the source-of-truth database automatically
Orchestrates a reliable scheduled pipeline with built-in error handling and retries