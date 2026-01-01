AI Analyst

Adapts to your business reality
Gets your business context, not just data – just like your best analyst.
Full spectrum analytical capabilities
Instant answers to complex forecasts – all in one place.
Q&A
Ask questions, get instant answers
"What was our net ARR impact from logo churn in H1, excluding divested accounts?"
How PromptQL solves this:
Encodes company-specific ARR rules directly into the query layer
Knows which accounts to exclude based on Finance’s divestment logic
Understands internal jargon like “logo churn” and applies it correctly
Deep investigation and RCA
Quickly uncover root causes
"Why did our on-time delivery rate drop in Q2, and how much of it is linked to the switch from FedEx to regional carriers?"
How PromptQL solves this:
Applies the correct SLA-based definition of “on-time delivery”
Connects logistics events with procurement policy updates to explain carrier shifts
Surfaces true root causes, moving beyond descriptive stats to causal drivers
Planning and forecasting
Predict and plan with confidence
"Forecast Q4 store staffing needs considering seasonal hiring rules, new self-checkout rollout and floor staffing minimums"
How PromptQL solves this:
Learn seasonal hiring rules as from usage and data
Adjusts forecasts for labor productivity shifts from self-checkout rollout
Ensures staffing plans respect policy constraints like floor minimums
Reports and dashboards
Generate contextual reports and dashboards on-demand
"Build a dashboard of patient readmission rates by hospital unit, but use QA team definition”
How PromptQL solves this:
Applies the QA team’s definition of readmission, not generic system defaults
Automates the merging of EHR, admission, and discharge logs with custom filters
Maps hospital units correctly, even when billing or facility codes don’t align