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AI Analyst

Your trusted always-on analyst that gets better every day.*

*Fire it if it fails to deliver and learn at the pace you expect.

Adapts to your business reality

Gets your business context, not just data – just like your best analyst.

Adapts to your business reality

Full spectrum analytical capabilities

Instant answers to complex forecasts – all in one place.

Q&A

Ask questions, get instant answers

"What was our net ARR impact from logo churn in H1, excluding divested accounts?"

How PromptQL solves this:

Encodes company-specific ARR rules directly into the query layer

Knows which accounts to exclude based on Finance’s divestment logic

Understands internal jargon like “logo churn” and applies it correctly

Deep investigation and RCA

Quickly uncover root causes

"Why did our on-time delivery rate drop in Q2, and how much of it is linked to the switch from FedEx to regional carriers?"

How PromptQL solves this:

Applies the correct SLA-based definition of “on-time delivery”

Connects logistics events with procurement policy updates to explain carrier shifts

Surfaces true root causes, moving beyond descriptive stats to causal drivers

Planning and forecasting

Predict and plan with confidence

"Forecast Q4 store staffing needs considering seasonal hiring rules, new self-checkout rollout and floor staffing minimums"

How PromptQL solves this:

Learn seasonal hiring rules as from usage and data

Adjusts forecasts for labor productivity shifts from self-checkout rollout

Ensures staffing plans respect policy constraints like floor minimums

Reports and dashboards

Generate contextual reports and dashboards on-demand

"Build a dashboard of patient readmission rates by hospital unit, but use QA team definition”

How PromptQL solves this:

Applies the QA team’s definition of readmission, not generic system defaults

Automates the merging of EHR, admission, and discharge logs with custom filters

Maps hospital units correctly, even when billing or facility codes don’t align

The Solution

For your org, ACME, PromptQL helps you build AcmeQL, a language that an LLM can use to plan, reason and act with the level of reliability you can expect from an analyst or engineer on staff.

PromptQL is an AI platform that continuously adapts LLMs to your domain by capturing and encoding the proprietary know-how into a planning language the LLM can understand and generate.

The planning language incorporates terminology, processes and a semantic graph of data and tools.

Importantly, this generated language can be compiled into precise machine executable code that can run deterministically and hence handle arbitrarily large amounts of data and complex plans without LLM context limitations.

QUESTION / TASK

[From a business or customer]

FOUNDATIONAL LLM

“ACMEQL”

“ACMEQL” LLM: A specialized model fine-tuned on your org’s semantics and data based on in-context learning – enabling accurate, context-aware reasoning.

“ACMEQL” SEMANTIC GRAPH

“ACMEQL” Semantic Graph: A dynamic semantic model that captures your unique business concepts, entities, and logic and acts as a contextual brain for the LLM.

“ACMEQL” PLAN

“ACMEQL” Plan: A structured, multi-step execution plan with human-like reasoning

PROMPTQL LEARNING LAYER

PromptQL Learning Layer: Continuously learns from user behavior and data changes to evolve the semantic graph—no manual tagging required.

PROMPTQL RUNTIME

PromptQL Runtime: Programmatically runs the plan, with structured memory outside LLM context.

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AI Platform

PROMPTQL FEDERATION

PromptQL Distributed Query Engine: Federates data across multiple data sources with governance and access control policies automatically enforced.

MCP

UNSTRUCTURED DATA

SaaS

APIs

WEB

STRUCTURED DATA