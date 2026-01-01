The company had a sophisticated data stack and a large, highly skilled data science and analytics team that serviced requests from business users across the organization.

For a business that prides itself on data-driven operations, keeping up with growing demand meant either continuously expanding the analytics team or requiring SQL proficiency across a wide range of business roles. Neither path was scalable or sustainable.

This led to a key question: could conversational analytics with AI break this bottleneck in a sustainable way?