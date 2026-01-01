PromptQL in Action Investigating Enterprise Pipeline Decline

What's discussed in the video

Hi, my name is Elia Brahimi and I manage demand generation at PromptQL. As a marketing leader, we are constantly facing pipeline challenges that require immediate action and a strategic decision. What I'm sharing with you today shows the real analysis I requested, PromptQL. to understand the sharp decline in our enterprise opportunity creation in Q-one compared to Q4. What you're seeing is PromptQL in action, our conversational analytic platform that delivers analyst quality insight at the speed of the conversation. Like many marketing leaders, I noticed a concerning trend. Our enterprise opportunity creation dropped significantly. Traditionally, I'll put together my analyst team, wait for days for reports, and schedule multiple meetings to understand the why behind these numbers. With PromptQL, I simply pasted my question about the decline and received a comprehensive analysis in a minute, complete with the root cause and actionable insight. What makes PromptQL truly powerful is deep integration with all the marketing data sources, Marketo, Salesforce, Google Analytics, 6th Sense and more. In this analysis, you can see it seamlessly pulled data from our CRM to analyze opportunity, check systems for buying stages, examine marketer campaigns, and review sales activity. No more silos or switching between platforms. PromptQL can create a unified view across our entire marketing journey. PromptQL connects to our marketing system and analyzes data across the entire funnel, from campaign performance to sales activity. What makes it powerful in how it thinks like my best analyst is create a query plan, execute multiple analysis and even pivoted when the initial query failed. Notice how it automatically investigated related metrics that I have even not asked about it. like comparing MQL, sales activity comparison, like campaign activity metrics. As a marketing leader, making a budget decision, I need to trust the data I'm using. PromptQL provides transparency into its methodology at every step. Look how it shows the query plan, execution time, clear explanation of findings, giving me confidence in the analysis. When I asked the follow-up question about the MQA or the buying stage, it immediately adopted what I delivered and what I needed. The productivity impact is game-changing. What previously required multiple team members several days and numerous meetings now happened in a minute. This analysis revealed that our pipeline decline wasn't due to the self-execution as our originally suspected, but primarily do a top of funnel issue with a specific cost, significant decrease in a campaign reach and shift away from high performing channels. With these inside, I could immediately relocate budget to the high performing campaign types and address enterprise account coverage gap without waiting for the next meetings or the next report. PromptQL doesn't just make data analysts faster, it fundamentally changes how marketing leaders work with the data. I now spend less time trying to understand what happened and more time implementing a strategy solution to drive pipeline revenue. In today's fast-moving market, this capability isn't just convenient. It's a competitive advantage that allows us to optimize our marketing spend with unprecedented agility and confidence. If you're interested and amazed, just like I am, reach out to one of our team members to see it yourself and learn more.