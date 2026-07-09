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Up to $100 in free credits — plus up to $70 for every teammate who joins.

Every new project starts with up to $100 in free credits, plus up to $70 for every teammate who joins. On an open-weight model — where the same work costs a fraction of the OLUs — that's enough for thousands of simple tasks before you pay anything.

Starter

$0.20$0.14* per OLU

Up to $100 in free credits, plus up to $70 for every teammate who joins.

Introductory at-cost pricing — no markup; $0.14/OLU is 1× the token cost.

*$0/OLU when you connect your own Codex plan — bring your own OpenAI Codex subscription and pay nothing for OLUs consumed on that model.

An OLU is a normalized unit of tokens, across token types & models. read more ↓

Every OLU is all-in at $0.20 — tokens + infra + sandbox hosting.

No minimums, pay as you go — prepaid balance, auto-pauses at zero, per-user quotas.

Enterprise

Custom pricing

Everything in Starter, plus:

Advanced security and fine-grained permissions

Data-access audit trails — see what data was used in which AI thread, by which user

Dedicated VPC or bring your own cloud (BYOC)

Private networking and VPC peering

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Bring your own LLMs

Forward-deployed engineering support

Model → OLU multiplier

Your model choice changes your mileage.

Frontier models like Claude Opus do the most per token but cost the most OLUs; lean, open-weight models (DeepSeek, Kimi K2, GLM) do the same work for a fraction of the OLUs. Switch to different models for different threads — or even mid-thread.

Model

Type

OLU multiplier (vs Opus 4.6)

Input tokens / OLU

Output tokens / OLU

Cached tokens / OLU

Cache creation tokens / OLU

Notes

Open-weight models · served via Fireworks

DeepSeek V4 Flash 0731
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.025x (40x cheaper)

952,400

595,200

6.0M

1.2M

Served via Fireworks. 07/31 snapshot variant of DeepSeek V4 Flash.
Llama 3.3 70B
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.036x (28x cheaper)

493,800

617,300

6.2M

617,300

Meta; served via Fireworks.
Qwen 3.7 Plus
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.071x (14x cheaper)

333,300

104,200

4.2M

416,700

Alibaba, vision-capable; served via Fireworks.
Mistral Large 3
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.077x (13x cheaper)

333,300

83,300

4.2M

416,700

Mistral AI; served via Fireworks.
Kimi K2.7
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.17x (5.8x cheaper)

140,400

41,700

1.8M

175,400

Moonshot AI 1T-param MoE; served via Fireworks.
GLM-5.2
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.23x (4.3x cheaper)

95,200

37,900

1.2M

119,000

Z.ai (Zhipu), MIT-licensed; served via Fireworks.
DeepSeek V4 Pro (Fireworks)
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.25x (4x cheaper)

76,600

47,900

1.1M

95,800

Served via Fireworks (what PromptQL uses for open-weight).
Kimi K3
Fireworks
Open-weight

0.6x (1.7x cheaper)

44,400

11,100

555,600

44,400

Moonshot AI flagship; served via Fireworks.

Proprietary models

GPT-5.6 Luna
OpenAI
Proprietary

0.04x (25x cheaper)

133,300

33,300

1.7M

166,700

Cost-efficient GPT-5.6 tier.
Gemini 3.7 Flash
Google
Proprietary

0.15x (6.7x cheaper)

177,800

44,400

2.2M

222,200

Google Gemini Flash tier; ~2x cheaper than Gemini 3.6 Flash.
Claude Haiku 4.5
Anthropic
Proprietary

0.2x (5x cheaper)

133,300

33,300

1.7M

133,300

Fast tier.
GPT-5
OpenAI
Proprietary

0.3x (3.4x cheaper)

106,700

16,700

1.3M

133,300

GPT-5 base.
GPT-5.1
OpenAI
Proprietary

0.3x (3.4x cheaper)

106,700

16,700

1.3M

133,300

Same rate as GPT-5.
Grok 4.5
SpaceXAI
Proprietary

0.37x (2.7x cheaper)

66,700

22,200

666,700

SpaceXAI (xAI) frontier coding/agentic model. No cache-creation pricing.
Grok 4.6
SpaceXAI
Proprietary

0.37x (2.7x cheaper)

66,700

22,200

666,700

SpaceXAI (xAI) frontier coding/agentic model. Same pricing as Grok 4.5. No cache-creation pricing.
Gemini 3.1 Pro
Google
Proprietary

0.42x (2.4x cheaper)

66,700

13,900

833,300

83,300

Google flagship Pro.
GPT-5.2
OpenAI
Proprietary

0.42x (2.4x cheaper)

76,200

11,900

952,400

95,200

Flagship step-up.
GPT-5.6 Terra
OpenAI
Proprietary

0.42x (2.4x cheaper)

53,300

11,100

666,700

66,700

Balanced GPT-5.6 tier.
GPT-5.4
OpenAI
Proprietary

0.52x (1.9x cheaper)

53,300

11,100

666,700

66,700

Reasoning/coding/agentic gains.
Claude Sonnet 4.5
Anthropic
Proprietary

0.6x (1.7x cheaper)

44,400

11,100

555,600

44,400

Balanced tier. (Sonnet 4.6 is blocklisted in PromptQL.)
Claude Opus 4.6
Anthropic
Proprietary

1.0x (baseline)

26,700

6,700

333,300

26,700

Anchor (1.0x).
Claude Opus 4.8
Anthropic
Proprietary

1.0x (baseline)

26,700

6,700

333,300

26,700

Current GA Opus; PromptQL Powerful tier. Same rate as 4.6/4.7.
Claude Opus 5
Anthropic
Proprietary

1.0x (baseline)

26,700

6,700

333,300

26,700

Latest GA Opus. Same rate as 4.8/4.6.
GPT-5.5
OpenAI
Proprietary

1.0x (baseline)

26,700

5,600

333,300

33,300

Latest flagship. >272K-context billed 2x in / 1.5x out.
GPT-5.6 Sol
OpenAI
Proprietary

1.0x (baseline)

26,700

5,600

333,300

33,300

GPT-5.6 flagship. GA July 9, 2026.
Claude Fable 5
Anthropic
Proprietary

2x (2x cost)

13,300

3,300

166,700

13,300

New frontier flagship (Jun 2026); most capable, highest cost.
GPT-5 Pro
OpenAI
Proprietary

7.22x (7.2x cost)

8,900

1,400

11,100

11,100

Pro reasoning. No prompt-cache discount.
GPT-5.2 Pro
OpenAI
Proprietary

10.11x (10.1x cost)

6,300

992

7,900

7,900

Pro reasoning. No prompt-cache discount.
GPT-5.4 Pro
OpenAI
Proprietary

13.53x (13.5x cost)

4,400

926

5,600

5,600

Pro reasoning. No prompt-cache discount.
GPT-5.5 Pro
OpenAI
Proprietary

13.53x (13.5x cost)

4,400

926

5,600

5,600

Top GPT pro tier. No prompt-cache discount.

Anchor: Claude Opus 4.6 = 1.0×. Lower multiplier = cheaper, i.e. more tokens of work per OLU (per $0.20). PromptQL serves open-weight models via Fireworks (DeepSeek is shown for both its first-party Official API and the Fireworks-hosted rate PromptQL bills on). PromptQL gives you access to every model available, and the lineup expands over time — pick your model per thread. The GPT *-pro tiers run higher mainly because they have no prompt-cache discount. Token figures are representative; your exact mileage depends on the task.

Frequently asked questions

An OLU (Operational Language Unit) is just a normalized unit of tokens — it rolls up the different token types (e.g. input, output) and different models (e.g. Opus, GPT, GLM) into one consistent unit, so your bill doesn’t change shape every time you switch models. More complex tasks use more OLUs; simpler ones use fewer. You can see exact OLU consumption on every thread (with a per-step breakdown) and in your usage dashboard.
$0.14 per OLU, introductory — that’s our at-cost price (1× the underlying token cost, no markup), for a limited time. The standard rate is $0.20 per OLU (~1.4× token cost). Either way it’s all-in: the price covers the model tokens plus all the infrastructure, sandbox hosting, and orchestration that turn a raw model into a working agent. No separate platform fee, no per-seat license, no hidden infra bill.
Yes — the per-OLU price is the same, but the model you pick changes how many OLUs a task consumes. Open-weight models like DeepSeek, Kimi K2, and GLM do the same work for a fraction of the OLUs — as little as ~1/10th, often 10×–40× cheaper than a frontier model like Claude Opus.
See the model → OLU table above for a representative comparison. You can switch models per thread, and the list keeps growing.
Yes. If you connect your own OpenAI Codex subscription — by adding your Codex access token under bring-your-own-LLM — PromptQL bills you $0 for the OLUs consumed on that model. You pay nothing to PromptQL for that model’s usage.
Only usage on your own Codex plan is free; OLUs on every other model are billed as usual.
It depends on the complexity of your query and business domain. At the $0.14 intro rate, typical usage:
  • < 2 OLUs for simple data tasks (<$0.28)
  • ~10 OLUs for a complex report (~$1.40)
  • ~40 OLUs for a deep investigation (~$5.60)
You can see OLU consumption in real time as a thread runs, including a per-step breakdown, plus a full summary in your usage dashboard.
Yes — every new account starts with free credits, and no credit card is required to get started. Credits are managed at the project level:
  • Up to $100 when you create your project.
  • Up to $70 more for each teammate who joins.
Credits apply to your first created project. PromptQL is built for teams — its value compounds with collaboration, so explore and evaluate together from day one.
Add a payment method and switch to prepaid billing with optional auto top-up. Work auto-pauses if your balance hits zero until you top up again — no surprise bills. You control your spending limits and top-up thresholds.
Yes. You can set per-user quotas and spending alerts in your billing dashboard. When you reach your limit, queries pause until you raise the cap. Enterprise plans add per-team and per-project budget controls.