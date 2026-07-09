Start free — no credit card
Up to $100 in free credits — plus up to $70 for every teammate who joins.
Every new project starts with up to $100 in free credits, plus up to $70 for every teammate who joins. On an open-weight model — where the same work costs a fraction of the OLUs — that's enough for thousands of simple tasks before you pay anything.
Starter
$0.20$0.14* per OLU
✓Up to $100 in free credits, plus up to $70 for every teammate who joins.
✓Introductory at-cost pricing — no markup; $0.14/OLU is 1× the token cost.
*$0/OLU when you connect your own Codex plan — bring your own OpenAI Codex subscription and pay nothing for OLUs consumed on that model.
✓An OLU is a normalized unit of tokens, across token types & models. read more ↓
✓Every OLU is all-in at $0.20 — tokens + infra + sandbox hosting.
✓No minimums, pay as you go — prepaid balance, auto-pauses at zero, per-user quotas.
Enterprise
Custom pricing
Everything in Starter, plus:
✓Advanced security and fine-grained permissions
✓Data-access audit trails — see what data was used in which AI thread, by which user
✓Dedicated VPC or bring your own cloud (BYOC)
✓Private networking and VPC peering
✓Single Sign-On (SSO)
✓Bring your own LLMs
✓Forward-deployed engineering support
Model → OLU multiplier
Your model choice changes your mileage.
Frontier models like Claude Opus do the most per token but cost the most OLUs; lean, open-weight models (DeepSeek, Kimi K2, GLM) do the same work for a fraction of the OLUs. Switch to different models for different threads — or even mid-thread.
Model
Type
OLU multiplier (vs Opus 4.6)
Input tokens / OLU
Output tokens / OLU
Cached tokens / OLU
Cache creation tokens / OLU
Notes
Open-weight models · served via Fireworks
DeepSeek V4 Flash 0731
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.025x (40x cheaper)
952,400
595,200
6.0M
1.2M
Served via Fireworks. 07/31 snapshot variant of DeepSeek V4 Flash.
Llama 3.3 70B
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.036x (28x cheaper)
493,800
617,300
6.2M
617,300
Meta; served via Fireworks.
Qwen 3.7 Plus
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.071x (14x cheaper)
333,300
104,200
4.2M
416,700
Alibaba, vision-capable; served via Fireworks.
Mistral Large 3
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.077x (13x cheaper)
333,300
83,300
4.2M
416,700
Mistral AI; served via Fireworks.
Kimi K2.7
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.17x (5.8x cheaper)
140,400
41,700
1.8M
175,400
Moonshot AI 1T-param MoE; served via Fireworks.
GLM-5.2
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.23x (4.3x cheaper)
95,200
37,900
1.2M
119,000
Z.ai (Zhipu), MIT-licensed; served via Fireworks.
DeepSeek V4 Pro (Fireworks)
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.25x (4x cheaper)
76,600
47,900
1.1M
95,800
Served via Fireworks (what PromptQL uses for open-weight).
Kimi K3
Fireworks
|Open-weight
0.6x (1.7x cheaper)
44,400
11,100
555,600
44,400
Moonshot AI flagship; served via Fireworks.
Proprietary models
GPT-5.6 Luna
OpenAI
|Proprietary
0.04x (25x cheaper)
133,300
33,300
1.7M
166,700
Cost-efficient GPT-5.6 tier.
Gemini 3.7 Flash
|Proprietary
0.15x (6.7x cheaper)
177,800
44,400
2.2M
222,200
Google Gemini Flash tier; ~2x cheaper than Gemini 3.6 Flash.
Claude Haiku 4.5
Anthropic
|Proprietary
0.2x (5x cheaper)
133,300
33,300
1.7M
133,300
Fast tier.
GPT-5
OpenAI
|Proprietary
0.3x (3.4x cheaper)
106,700
16,700
1.3M
133,300
GPT-5 base.
GPT-5.1
OpenAI
|Proprietary
0.3x (3.4x cheaper)
106,700
16,700
1.3M
133,300
Same rate as GPT-5.
Grok 4.5
SpaceXAI
|Proprietary
0.37x (2.7x cheaper)
66,700
22,200
666,700
SpaceXAI (xAI) frontier coding/agentic model. No cache-creation pricing.
Grok 4.6
SpaceXAI
|Proprietary
0.37x (2.7x cheaper)
66,700
22,200
666,700
SpaceXAI (xAI) frontier coding/agentic model. Same pricing as Grok 4.5. No cache-creation pricing.
Gemini 3.1 Pro
|Proprietary
0.42x (2.4x cheaper)
66,700
13,900
833,300
83,300
Google flagship Pro.
GPT-5.2
OpenAI
|Proprietary
0.42x (2.4x cheaper)
76,200
11,900
952,400
95,200
Flagship step-up.
GPT-5.6 Terra
OpenAI
|Proprietary
0.42x (2.4x cheaper)
53,300
11,100
666,700
66,700
Balanced GPT-5.6 tier.
GPT-5.4
OpenAI
|Proprietary
0.52x (1.9x cheaper)
53,300
11,100
666,700
66,700
Reasoning/coding/agentic gains.
Claude Sonnet 4.5
Anthropic
|Proprietary
0.6x (1.7x cheaper)
44,400
11,100
555,600
44,400
Balanced tier. (Sonnet 4.6 is blocklisted in PromptQL.)
Claude Opus 4.6
Anthropic
|Proprietary
1.0x (baseline)
26,700
6,700
333,300
26,700
Anchor (1.0x).
Claude Opus 4.8
Anthropic
|Proprietary
1.0x (baseline)
26,700
6,700
333,300
26,700
Current GA Opus; PromptQL Powerful tier. Same rate as 4.6/4.7.
Claude Opus 5
Anthropic
|Proprietary
1.0x (baseline)
26,700
6,700
333,300
26,700
Latest GA Opus. Same rate as 4.8/4.6.
GPT-5.5
OpenAI
|Proprietary
1.0x (baseline)
26,700
5,600
333,300
33,300
Latest flagship. >272K-context billed 2x in / 1.5x out.
GPT-5.6 Sol
OpenAI
|Proprietary
1.0x (baseline)
26,700
5,600
333,300
33,300
GPT-5.6 flagship. GA July 9, 2026.
Claude Fable 5
Anthropic
|Proprietary
2x (2x cost)
13,300
3,300
166,700
13,300
New frontier flagship (Jun 2026); most capable, highest cost.
GPT-5 Pro
OpenAI
|Proprietary
7.22x (7.2x cost)
8,900
1,400
11,100
11,100
Pro reasoning. No prompt-cache discount.
GPT-5.2 Pro
OpenAI
|Proprietary
10.11x (10.1x cost)
6,300
992
7,900
7,900
Pro reasoning. No prompt-cache discount.
GPT-5.4 Pro
OpenAI
|Proprietary
13.53x (13.5x cost)
4,400
926
5,600
5,600
Pro reasoning. No prompt-cache discount.
GPT-5.5 Pro
OpenAI
|Proprietary
13.53x (13.5x cost)
4,400
926
5,600
5,600
Top GPT pro tier. No prompt-cache discount.
Anchor: Claude Opus 4.6 = 1.0×. Lower multiplier = cheaper, i.e. more tokens of work per OLU (per $0.20). PromptQL serves open-weight models via Fireworks (DeepSeek is shown for both its first-party Official API and the Fireworks-hosted rate PromptQL bills on). PromptQL gives you access to every model available, and the lineup expands over time — pick your model per thread. The GPT *-pro tiers run higher mainly because they have no prompt-cache discount. Token figures are representative; your exact mileage depends on the task.
Frequently asked questions
See the model → OLU table above for a representative comparison. You can switch models per thread, and the list keeps growing.
Only usage on your own Codex plan is free; OLUs on every other model are billed as usual.
- < 2 OLUs for simple data tasks (<$0.28)
- ~10 OLUs for a complex report (~$1.40)
- ~40 OLUs for a deep investigation (~$5.60)
- Up to $100 when you create your project.
- Up to $70 more for each teammate who joins.