✓Up to $100 in free credits, plus up to $70 for every teammate who joins.

✓Introductory at-cost pricing — no markup; $0.14/OLU is 1× the token cost.

*$0/OLU when you connect your own Codex plan — bring your own OpenAI Codex subscription and pay nothing for OLUs consumed on that model.

✓An OLU is a normalized unit of tokens, across token types & models. read more ↓

✓Every OLU is all-in at $0.20 — tokens + infra + sandbox hosting.

✓No minimums, pay as you go — prepaid balance, auto-pauses at zero, per-user quotas.