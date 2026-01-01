Transform how financial institutions work with data

Generate our Q3 LCR report across all domestic entities and flag any breaches against minimum thresholds Regulatory Reporting

Show all CRE exposures in the Southeast that migrated below investment grade in the last two quarters Credit Risk

Find all accounts with structuring patterns under $10K across retail branches in the last 90 days AML / Transaction Monitoring

What is our current cash position across all nostro accounts and how does it compare to intraday liquidity buffers Treasury & Liquidity

Compare our NIM trend against peer banks over the last 8 quarters and identify the main drivers Performance Analytics

Generate our Q3 LCR report across all domestic entities and flag any breaches against minimum thresholds Regulatory Reporting

Show all CRE exposures in the Southeast that migrated below investment grade in the last two quarters Credit Risk

Find all accounts with structuring patterns under $10K across retail branches in the last 90 days AML / Transaction Monitoring

What is our current cash position across all nostro accounts and how does it compare to intraday liquidity buffers Treasury & Liquidity