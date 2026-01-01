PromptQL Logo
PromptQL Logo
Sign in

AI Analysts for Financial Services

Transform how financial institutions work with data

Deploy trusted, domain-specialized AI analysts that accelerate complex analysis and modernize reporting across financial services.

Trusted at scale by leaders across banking, insurance, asset management and capital markets.

Use Cases

Built for every financial data workflow

From real-time exposure monitoring and daily P&L attribution to quarterly stress testing and regulatory disclosures, PromptQL AI Analysts are helping leading financial institutions accelerate complex, high-stakes workflows with exceptional accuracy.

Generate our Q3 LCR report across all domestic entities and flag any breaches against minimum thresholds

Regulatory Reporting

Show all CRE exposures in the Southeast that migrated below investment grade in the last two quarters

Credit Risk

Find all accounts with structuring patterns under $10K across retail branches in the last 90 days

AML / Transaction Monitoring

What is our current cash position across all nostro accounts and how does it compare to intraday liquidity buffers

Treasury & Liquidity

Compare our NIM trend against peer banks over the last 8 quarters and identify the main drivers

Performance Analytics

Generate our Q3 LCR report across all domestic entities and flag any breaches against minimum thresholds

Regulatory Reporting

Show all CRE exposures in the Southeast that migrated below investment grade in the last two quarters

Credit Risk

Find all accounts with structuring patterns under $10K across retail branches in the last 90 days

AML / Transaction Monitoring

What is our current cash position across all nostro accounts and how does it compare to intraday liquidity buffers

Treasury & Liquidity

Compare our NIM trend against peer banks over the last 8 quarters and identify the main drivers

Performance Analytics

Pull our DFAST stress test inputs for the severely adverse scenario and compare against last year

Regulatory Reporting

List all counterparties where net exposure exceeds 10% of Tier 1 capital and show trend over 12 months

Credit Risk

Build a SAR narrative for account #4412 using transaction data, KYC records, and previous alerts

AML / Transaction Monitoring

Show our deposit concentration by segment and geography and flag any single-name exposures above 5%

Treasury & Liquidity

What is our loan-to-deposit ratio by branch and how has it shifted since last quarter

Performance Analytics

Pull our DFAST stress test inputs for the severely adverse scenario and compare against last year

Regulatory Reporting

List all counterparties where net exposure exceeds 10% of Tier 1 capital and show trend over 12 months

Credit Risk

Build a SAR narrative for account #4412 using transaction data, KYC records, and previous alerts

AML / Transaction Monitoring

Show our deposit concentration by segment and geography and flag any single-name exposures above 5%

Treasury & Liquidity

What is our loan-to-deposit ratio by branch and how has it shifted since last quarter

Performance Analytics

See it in action

On-demand webinar

Watch: AI Analysts for Financial Services

Accurate, auditable, and built on shared context. Featuring Sandip Devarkonda.

Deploy Fast

Live in hours, not months

No six-month implementation. No professional services dependency. Just connect your data and start asking questions.

Zero data prep

PromptQL connects to your databases, APIs, MCPs, spreadsheets, and internal tools — automatically understanding the shape and structure of your data. Just point it to your sources and start asking questions.

No upfront context engineering

Seed business context from Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, or wherever knowledge already lives — or start from scratch and build incrementally. No semantic layer required on day one.

Capture shared context

Exceptional accuracy at scale

PromptQL continuously absorbs your team's collective expertise, building a shared context layer that improves accuracy with every interaction. Teach it how your business thinks — and it reasons the same way, every time.

Multiplayer teaching

Anyone on your team can teach PromptQL. Correct an assumption, add business context, explain how your data really works. It stitches individual knowledge into shared intelligence — and never forgets.

Self-driving problem solver

PromptQL reasons like a seasoned analyst. It writes code, runs it, validates the output, and iterates until the answer makes sense — always showing its work so you can trust the result.

Built for Regulated Environments

Enterprise-grade security

Designed from the ground up to meet the compliance, privacy, and audit requirements of financial services.

Granular permissions

Row- and column-level access controls enforced at the data layer. Users only see what they're authorized to see — no data copies, no leakage.

Private by default

Your data never leaves your perimeter. No training on your data. No shared models. Complete isolation with full audit logging of every query and result.

Dedicated environment

Single-tenant deployment in your cloud or on-premises. Dedicated compute, storage, and networking. Your environment, your rules, your compliance posture.