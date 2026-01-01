Transform how financial institutions work with data

Trusted at scale by leaders across banking, insurance, asset management and capital markets.
Use Cases
Built for every financial data workflow
From real-time exposure monitoring and daily P&L attribution to quarterly stress testing and regulatory disclosures, PromptQL AI Analysts are helping leading financial institutions accelerate complex, high-stakes workflows with exceptional accuracy.
Generate our Q3 LCR report across all domestic entities and flag any breaches against minimum thresholds
Show all CRE exposures in the Southeast that migrated below investment grade in the last two quarters
Find all accounts with structuring patterns under $10K across retail branches in the last 90 days
What is our current cash position across all nostro accounts and how does it compare to intraday liquidity buffers
Compare our NIM trend against peer banks over the last 8 quarters and identify the main drivers
Generate our Q3 LCR report across all domestic entities and flag any breaches against minimum thresholds
Show all CRE exposures in the Southeast that migrated below investment grade in the last two quarters
Find all accounts with structuring patterns under $10K across retail branches in the last 90 days
What is our current cash position across all nostro accounts and how does it compare to intraday liquidity buffers
Compare our NIM trend against peer banks over the last 8 quarters and identify the main drivers
Pull our DFAST stress test inputs for the severely adverse scenario and compare against last year
List all counterparties where net exposure exceeds 10% of Tier 1 capital and show trend over 12 months
Build a SAR narrative for account #4412 using transaction data, KYC records, and previous alerts
Show our deposit concentration by segment and geography and flag any single-name exposures above 5%
What is our loan-to-deposit ratio by branch and how has it shifted since last quarter
Pull our DFAST stress test inputs for the severely adverse scenario and compare against last year
List all counterparties where net exposure exceeds 10% of Tier 1 capital and show trend over 12 months
Build a SAR narrative for account #4412 using transaction data, KYC records, and previous alerts
Show our deposit concentration by segment and geography and flag any single-name exposures above 5%
What is our loan-to-deposit ratio by branch and how has it shifted since last quarter
See it in action
Deploy Fast
Live in hours, not months
No six-month implementation. No professional services dependency. Just connect your data and start asking questions.
Zero data prep
PromptQL connects to your databases, APIs, MCPs, spreadsheets, and internal tools — automatically understanding the shape and structure of your data. Just point it to your sources and start asking questions.
No upfront context engineering
Seed business context from Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, or wherever knowledge already lives — or start from scratch and build incrementally. No semantic layer required on day one.
Capture shared context
Exceptional accuracy at scale
PromptQL continuously absorbs your team's collective expertise, building a shared context layer that improves accuracy with every interaction. Teach it how your business thinks — and it reasons the same way, every time.
Multiplayer teaching
Anyone on your team can teach PromptQL. Correct an assumption, add business context, explain how your data really works. It stitches individual knowledge into shared intelligence — and never forgets.
Self-driving problem solver
PromptQL reasons like a seasoned analyst. It writes code, runs it, validates the output, and iterates until the answer makes sense — always showing its work so you can trust the result.
Built for Regulated Environments
Enterprise-grade security
Designed from the ground up to meet the compliance, privacy, and audit requirements of financial services.
Granular permissions
Row- and column-level access controls enforced at the data layer. Users only see what they're authorized to see — no data copies, no leakage.
Private by default
Your data never leaves your perimeter. No training on your data. No shared models. Complete isolation with full audit logging of every query and result.
Dedicated environment
Single-tenant deployment in your cloud or on-premises. Dedicated compute, storage, and networking. Your environment, your rules, your compliance posture.