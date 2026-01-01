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Design Guidelines

The "PromptQL" name, the PromptQL logo, and other PromptQL trademarks, are property of PromptQL. These guidelines are intended to help our partners, resellers, customers, developers, consultants, publishers, and any other third parties understand how to use and display our trademarks and copyrighted work in their own assets and materials.

Logo

The PromptQL logo strikes a compelling balance between simplicity and distinctiveness. This combination helps reinforce that PromptQL’s unique position at the intersection of data and human language. Consistent usage of the logo across all properties is critical to building a cohesive brand experience.

PromptQL neon logo
PromptQL dark logo
PromptQL light logo
Primary Color Usage: Use the primary color pairings whenever possible.
PromptQL dark logo
PromptQL Neon logo
Secondary Color Usage:Secondary color pairings for limited use.

Logo Misuse

Multiple colors

Multiple colors

Unapproved color pairing

Unapproved color pairing

Icon stack

Icon stack

Distorted type

Distorted type

Outline

Outline

Gradient fill

Gradient fill

Icon

The “ql” mark is used for favicons and small digital contexts (e.g., social and community platforms) where space constraints prevent use of the full PromptQL wordmark.

PromptQL neon Icon
PromptQL dark Icon
PromptQL neon Icon

Color

The bold and energetic primary palette is supported by secondary, tertiary, and neutral palettes that allow for the depth of storytelling needed to communicate the elegant complexity of the PromptQL solution.

HEX
#B6FC34

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HEX
#1F212B

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HEX
#273042

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HEX
#F0F4F2

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HEX
#FFFFFF

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Primary Colors: These are the primary colors that anchor the brand identity. The strength of the system depends on protecting the impact of the primary colors. They should remain bold, confident, and clearly legible, never diluted by overuse of secondary or tertiary tones.

HEX
#DAFD9A

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HEX
#6CAF8C

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HEX
#B3E5D4

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HEX
#B0E592

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HEX
#729588

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HEX
#6A8D92

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Secondary Colors: Secondary colors extend the green family outside of the primary neon for flexibility and storytelling but should never overshadow the primary brand moments. When overused, they risk watering down the core identity.

HEX
#009FB7

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Tertiary Color: Tertiary blues reserved for small accent moments such a headline emphasis and icons.

Typography

The PromptQL brand system consists of three supportive type-faces, each with a distinct role to play.

TITLE

Archivo Sans

Medium

BODY

Inter

Regular, Medium

CODE & LABELING

JetBrains Mono

Medium