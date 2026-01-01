Design Guidelines
The "PromptQL" name, the PromptQL logo, and other PromptQL trademarks, are property of PromptQL. These guidelines are intended to help our partners, resellers, customers, developers, consultants, publishers, and any other third parties understand how to use and display our trademarks and copyrighted work in their own assets and materials.
Logo
The PromptQL logo strikes a compelling balance between simplicity and distinctiveness. This combination helps reinforce that PromptQL’s unique position at the intersection of data and human language. Consistent usage of the logo across all properties is critical to building a cohesive brand experience.
Logo Misuse
Multiple colors
Unapproved color pairing
Icon stack
Distorted type
Outline
Gradient fill
Color
The bold and energetic primary palette is supported by secondary, tertiary, and neutral palettes that allow for the depth of storytelling needed to communicate the elegant complexity of the PromptQL solution.
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#B6FC34
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#1F212B
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#273042
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#F0F4F2
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#FFFFFF
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Primary Colors: These are the primary colors that anchor the brand identity. The strength of the system depends on protecting the impact of the primary colors. They should remain bold, confident, and clearly legible, never diluted by overuse of secondary or tertiary tones.
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#DAFD9A
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#6CAF8C
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#B3E5D4
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#B0E592
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#729588
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#6A8D92
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Secondary Colors: Secondary colors extend the green family outside of the primary neon for flexibility and storytelling but should never overshadow the primary brand moments. When overused, they risk watering down the core identity.
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#009FB7
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Tertiary Color: Tertiary blues reserved for small accent moments such a headline emphasis and icons.
Typography
The PromptQL brand system consists of three supportive type-faces, each with a distinct role to play.
TITLE
Archivo Sans
Medium
BODY
Inter
Regular, Medium
CODE & LABELING
JetBrains Mono
Medium