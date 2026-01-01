Security
Shared AI is here. The question is whose credentials it runs on.
Every attempt at a truly multiplayer AI runs into the same wall — a credential problem. Anthropic's Claude Tag, for instance, requires creating a fresh set of credentials for every channel.
So shared AI ends up one of three ways
Extremely complex
Setting up access means reasoning about every permutation of user group × data access × per-agent tool access. Too many decisions — so in practice, nobody builds it.
Useless
Scoped to lowest-common-denominator access, so it can't actually help anyone.
Over-broad
Everyone in the channel can query through the bot's broad access — a data-leakage and compliance risk.
The PromptQL way
What the AI can know
Govern context with scopes.
One shared brain. Everyone sees only their neighborhood of it — and the AI sees exactly what you see, never more.
Per-page access control
View or edit, granted to a person, a claim (department or email domain), or everyone.
The AI inherits your scope
Pages outside your access never enter the agent's context — they can't be retrieved, cited, or surfaced, no matter the prompt.
Scopes hold end to end
Retrieval, creation, and updates — the same boundary applies to every operation.
What the AI can do
Every action runs as a real person.
Each query runs as the person who asked — their credentials, their permissions, their data. Same thread, two people, two different answers.
“What's the total value of deals closing this quarter?”
Sees all 142 deals across every region — $4.2M.
Sees only his own West-region pipeline — $610K.
Permissions enforced at the data layer
Not by the model — so prompt injection can't bypass them.
Writes & external calls require approval
With a plain-language summary of exactly what's about to happen.
Credentials injected at runtime
Never exposed to the model or to other users.
Nothing ever runs as “the AI.” Every action traces to a real human — audit and accountability by design.User Identity: the access model for multiplayer AI
Infrastructure
BYOC — data stays in your cloud
AI Sandboxing
Every AI action mediated through the virtual layer
Supply Chain
Fixed deps, WebAssembly sandbox
Authorization
Enforced at three independent layers before data reaches the AI
Infrastructure
Your cloud. Your data. Always.
PromptQL's architecture is split into two planes with a strict, auditable boundary. Everything operationally sensitive lives in your account — not in a shared vendor database.
Your Data Plane
Customer-owned — lives in your AWS, GCP, or Azure
Conversation history
Every AI session, stored in your cloud
Wiki & knowledge base
Your team's institutional knowledge
Metadata & indexes
Query plans, schema caches, search indexes
Credentials & secrets
API keys, OAuth tokens, database passwords
Private Connectivity
Our Control Plane
Hasura-hosted — auth, billing, and observability only
Authentication (SSO, SAML, OIDC)
Billing and subscription management
Observability and platform health monitoring
Version and update delivery
Why this matters: when an AI vendor is breached, your data goes with it
In one documented incident, attackers pivoted from a compromised AI tool into a major platform's environment variables, harvesting credentials for downstream services. With PromptQL BYOC, the equivalent attack stops at your cloud perimeter — credentials never leave your account. → See the incident
AI Sandboxing
The AI thinks it has direct access. It doesn't.
PromptQL's virtual data layer intercepts every AI action before it reaches your systems. AI models see familiar SQL and HTTP interfaces — but every request is validated, scoped, and credential-stripped underneath before touching your data.
Virtual SQL Layer
All data sources are unified behind a virtual SQL interface. The AI issues standard SQL; the layer enforces RLS, applies column masks, and injects ABAC claims before any query reaches your data.
No raw database credentials are ever exposed to the AI.
Sandboxed HTTP
All outbound AI requests are routed through a sandboxed API access layer. OAuth tokens are injected server-side — the AI sees a successful call, never the token. Domain allowlists and rate limits enforced at the boundary.
The AI cannot exfiltrate credentials it never had access to.
Computer Agents (SCAS)
Browser and desktop agents connect through the Secure Computer Agent Service (SCAS). Personal agents are accessible only to the user who created them. Shared agents are admin-configured and available to authorized project members. Agents connect to PromptQL via secure tunnels — no open inbound ports on the agent host.
Supply Chain Security
Your execution environment is fixed, auditable, and sealed.
When AI platforms let code pull arbitrary packages at runtime, a single poisoned dependency reaches every user. PromptQL eliminates this attack surface entirely: Python code runs in a sandboxed WebAssembly environment with a fixed, vetted dependency list — no dynamic installs, ever.
WebAssembly sandbox — structurally isolated
All Python execution happens inside a WebAssembly sandbox. Code has no access to the host filesystem, network, or system calls. A compromised package cannot escape the sandbox even if executed.
Isolation is structural, not policy-based — it cannot be bypassed.
Fixed, pinned dependency list
Only the Python standard library plus a specific set of vetted packages are available:
numpy,
pandas,
openpyxl,
reportlab. No
pip install at runtime, ever. Enterprise customers can request reviewed custom dependency lists.
Every dependency is pinned and auditable — supply chain is a fixed surface, not a moving target.
Authorization
Three independent authorization layers.
Authorization in PromptQL is not a feature you configure — it's a structural guarantee enforced at every layer of the stack, before any data reaches the AI.
Layer 1
Data Authorization
Row-Level Security (RLS)
Which rows the AI can see, per user/role
Column Restrictions
PII and sensitive fields masked or excluded
Attribute-Based Access Control
JWT claims injected into every query
Custom Claims
Bring your own claims; enforced at the virtual SQL layer
Layer 2
API Integration Authorization
Personal OAuth
Each user's tokens scoped to their identity
Shared OAuth
Team integrations with explicit admin provisioning
API Key Management
Secrets encrypted in your cloud; never plaintext
Scope Enforcement
AI can only call endpoints in the declared manifest
Layer 3
Computer Agent Authorization
Personal agents
Accessible only to the user who created them
Shared agents
Admin-configured; available to authorized project members only
Session-scoped keys
Agents connect to PromptQL via secure tunnels — no open inbound ports on the agent host
Audit trail
All agent actions logged to your cloud storage
Comprehensive Audit Logs
Authorization tells you who can access what. Audit logs tell you what was actually accessed — and by whom.
SQL Query Audit
Every query executed, by whom, with full query text and result metadata
LLM Usage Audit
Token consumption tracked by user and model — cost and compliance in one view
Wiki Access Audit
Which wiki pages were accessed, when, and which were used to inform AI answers
HTTP API Call Audit
Every outbound API call made by the AI — endpoint, method, response status, and which user session triggered it
Computer Agent Action Audit
All SCAS actions logged — browser interactions, clicks, form fills — tied to user session
The Threat Landscape
2026 proved it: third-party AI access is the new perimeter.
The same properties that make AI tools powerful — broad data access, trusted OAuth grants, deep system integration — make them the highest-value targets for attackers. Multi-tenant SaaS wasn't designed for AI agents that hold tokens and execute queries on behalf of thousands of users simultaneously.
Salesloft Drift → Salesforce
Attackers stole OAuth refresh tokens for an AI sales integration and silently bulk-exported CRM data from 700+ organizations. MFA was irrelevant — the tokens were already trusted. AWS keys, Snowflake tokens, and CRM records were exfiltrated. FINRA issued a sector-wide alert.
Lesson: AI integrations with broad OAuth grants are org-wide skeleton keys.FINRA cybersecurity alert ↗
Context.ai → Vercel
A Lumma Stealer infection at Context.ai — an enterprise AI tool granted deployment-level Google Workspace OAuth — gave attackers a trusted foothold inside Vercel. Non-sensitive env vars plus Supabase, Datadog, and Authkit credentials were harvested. Data listed at $2M on BreachForums.
Lesson: A breach of your AI vendor is a breach of your company.Vercel security bulletin ↗
How PromptQL is built
OAuth tokens injected at runtime — the AI never sees credentials
Integration tokens are injected server-side at the moment of the API call and never written to conversation context or model memory. There is no credential surface for the AI to leak.
All operational data stored exclusively in your cloud account
Conversations, credentials, wiki, metadata, and query history never transit or touch Hasura-operated infrastructure. BYOC means exactly that — your AWS, GCP, or Azure account is the only place data lives.
Authorization enforced at the virtual SQL layer, before queries reach the AI
Every query passes through RLS, column restrictions, and ABAC claims at the virtual SQL layer — not at the application layer, not post-query. The AI only ever receives already-filtered results.
Computer agents with explicit personal or shared access boundaries
Personal agents are accessible only to the user who created them. Shared agents are configured by project admins and available to authorized project members — not to arbitrary accounts. Each session uses short-lived tunnel keys.
Row-Level Security is a structural property, not a configuration option
RLS is enforced at the virtual SQL layer for every query from every user. There is no way to deploy PromptQL with RLS accidentally disabled on a data source.
Compliance & Certifications
Independently audited and certified. View our trust center →