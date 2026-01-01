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AI Analysts for Retail & Grocery

Transform how retail teams work with data

Deploy trusted, domain-specialized AI analysts that accelerate complex analysis across merchandising, fulfillment, supply chain, and growth.

Trusted at scale by leaders across grocery, e-commerce, retail marketplaces and supply chain.

Use Cases

Accelerate every operational decision

From real-time inventory monitoring and promotion performance to fulfillment economics and vendor negotiations, PromptQL AI Analysts help retail organizations accelerate complex operational decisions with exceptional accuracy.

Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times

Inventory Optimization

Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin

Category Management

Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month

Pricing & Promotions

Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop

Product Performance

Forecast demand for new product launches based on historical analog items and regional customer behavior

Merchandise Planning

Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times

Inventory Optimization

Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin

Category Management

Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month

Pricing & Promotions

Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop

Product Performance

Forecast demand for new product launches based on historical analog items and regional customer behavior

Merchandise Planning

Identify products with margin erosion due to discounting patterns across stores and digital channels

Pricing Strategy

Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times

Inventory Optimization

Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin

Category Management

Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month

Pricing & Promotions

Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop

Product Performance

Identify products with margin erosion due to discounting patterns across stores and digital channels

Pricing Strategy

Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times

Inventory Optimization

Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin

Category Management

Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month

Pricing & Promotions

Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop

Product Performance

See it in action

Deploy Fast

Connect data. Ask questions.

No multi-month implementation. No data re-platforming. Just connect your data and start asking questions.

Zero data prep

PromptQL connects to your warehouses, operational databases, business apps, and external tools and automatically understands the shape and structure of your retail data. Just point PromptQL at your sources and go.

No upfront context engineering

Operational knowledge already lives across Slack, Confluence, vendor docs, dashboards, spreadsheets. PromptQL captures that knowledge and turns it into a shared business context, without requiring a centralized semantic layer first.

Institutional Knowledge, Encoded

Exceptional accuracy for every question

PromptQL continuously absorbs your team's collective knowledge and turns it into shared intelligence. Combined with a robust planning engine, it can answer your toughest questions with the depth and context of your best internal experts.

Multiplayer teaching

Retail analysis is collaborative. Merchandising, supply chain, and growth teams can all teach PromptQL how your business operates. Over time it builds a shared knowledge layer that improves accuracy with every interaction.

Self-driving problem solver

PromptQL reasons like a senior analyst. It writes queries, runs analysis, validates outputs, and iterates until the result makes sense — always showing the reasoning behind the answer so teams can trust the outcome.

Security is baked in

Enterprise-grade security

Sensitive customer, supplier, and pricing data require rigorous governance and access control. PromptQL is built to meet the security standards modern retail platforms demand.

Granular permissions

Row- and column-level security ensures employees only see the data they are authorized to access.

Private by default

Your retail data never leaves your environment. No shared training data. No data replication. Full audit logs of every analysis and action.

Dedicated environment

Deploy PromptQL in your cloud or on-prem environment with dedicated compute, storage, and networking — ensuring complete operational control.