Trusted at scale by leaders across grocery, e-commerce, retail marketplaces and supply chain.
Use Cases
Accelerate every operational decision
From real-time inventory monitoring and promotion performance to fulfillment economics and vendor negotiations, PromptQL AI Analysts help retail organizations accelerate complex operational decisions with exceptional accuracy.
Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times
Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin
Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month
Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop
Forecast demand for new product launches based on historical analog items and regional customer behavior
Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times
Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin
Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month
Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop
Forecast demand for new product launches based on historical analog items and regional customer behavior
Identify products with margin erosion due to discounting patterns across stores and digital channels
Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times
Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin
Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month
Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop
Identify products with margin erosion due to discounting patterns across stores and digital channels
Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times
Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin
Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month
Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop
See it in action
Deploy Fast
Connect data. Ask questions.
No multi-month implementation. No data re-platforming. Just connect your data and start asking questions.
Zero data prep
PromptQL connects to your warehouses, operational databases, business apps, and external tools and automatically understands the shape and structure of your retail data. Just point PromptQL at your sources and go.
No upfront context engineering
Operational knowledge already lives across Slack, Confluence, vendor docs, dashboards, spreadsheets. PromptQL captures that knowledge and turns it into a shared business context, without requiring a centralized semantic layer first.
Institutional Knowledge, Encoded
Exceptional accuracy for every question
PromptQL continuously absorbs your team's collective knowledge and turns it into shared intelligence. Combined with a robust planning engine, it can answer your toughest questions with the depth and context of your best internal experts.
Multiplayer teaching
Retail analysis is collaborative. Merchandising, supply chain, and growth teams can all teach PromptQL how your business operates. Over time it builds a shared knowledge layer that improves accuracy with every interaction.
Self-driving problem solver
PromptQL reasons like a senior analyst. It writes queries, runs analysis, validates outputs, and iterates until the result makes sense — always showing the reasoning behind the answer so teams can trust the outcome.
Security is baked in
Enterprise-grade security
Sensitive customer, supplier, and pricing data require rigorous governance and access control. PromptQL is built to meet the security standards modern retail platforms demand.
Granular permissions
Row- and column-level security ensures employees only see the data they are authorized to access.
Private by default
Your retail data never leaves your environment. No shared training data. No data replication. Full audit logs of every analysis and action.
Dedicated environment
Deploy PromptQL in your cloud or on-prem environment with dedicated compute, storage, and networking — ensuring complete operational control.