Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times Inventory Optimization

Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin Category Management

Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month Pricing & Promotions

Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop Product Performance

Forecast demand for new product launches based on historical analog items and regional customer behavior Merchandise Planning

Which SKUs are likely to stock out within the next 5 days given current sell-through trends and replenishment lead times Inventory Optimization

Identify underperforming product categories by region and recommend assortment adjustments to improve margin Category Management

Simulate the revenue and margin impact of a 15% promotion on our top 50 seasonal SKUs next month Pricing & Promotions

Which products show declining sell-through despite stable traffic, and what factors are contributing to the drop Product Performance