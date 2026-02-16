Why PromptQL works

On-Time Delivery (OTD) measures the percentage of shipments delivered within the committed timeframe. Our company target is 95% OTD across all regions.

Standard Formula

otd_rate = (on_time_deliveries / total_deliveries) × 100

Weather Delay Exclusions

SLA reviews should exclude shipments officially coded as "weather delay" to reflect controllable delivery performance.

Delay Categories

Shipments may be flagged with the following delay codes:

Weather Delay: Storm, flooding, or severe weather conditions

Storm, flooding, or severe weather conditions Carrier Delay: Capacity or operational issues with shipping partner

Capacity or operational issues with shipping partner Customs Delay: International shipments held at border

International shipments held at border Customer Delay: Recipient unavailable or address issues

Regional Targets

While the company-wide target is 95%, regional targets may vary based on logistics infrastructure and historical performance patterns.