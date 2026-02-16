Why PromptQL works

On-Time Delivery (OTD) measures the percentage of shipments delivered within the committed timeframe. Our company target is 95% OTD across all regions.
Standard Formula
Weather Delay Exclusions
SLA reviews should exclude shipments officially coded as "weather delay" to reflect controllable delivery performance.
Delay Categories
Shipments may be flagged with the following delay codes:
- Weather Delay: Storm, flooding, or severe weather conditions
- Carrier Delay: Capacity or operational issues with shipping partner
- Customs Delay: International shipments held at border
- Customer Delay: Recipient unavailable or address issues
Regional Targets
While the company-wide target is 95%, regional targets may vary based on logistics infrastructure and historical performance patterns.