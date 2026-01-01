AI Analyst for Healthcare

Powering data workflows for leading health systems, payers, pharma companies, and research organizations.
Use Cases
Accelerate every data question
From hospital resource planning to optimizing virtual care margins, PromptQL AI Analyst clears the path from data to decision, empowering operators, researchers, and care teams with the insight to act faster and with greater certainty.
Show all patients with sepsis risk scores above 8 and recommend which cases require escalation within the next 2 hours
Why did Emergency Department door-to-provider times increase last month, and which operational factors contributed most
Simulate ICU overflow risk if elective surgical volume increases by 10% next week
Identify discharge bottlenecks and estimate length-of-stay reduction if documentation turnaround improves by 20%
Predict readmission risk for patients scheduled for discharge tomorrow and prioritize transitional care outreach
Show all patients with sepsis risk scores above 8 and recommend which cases require escalation within the next 2 hours
Why did Emergency Department door-to-provider times increase last month, and which operational factors contributed most
Simulate ICU overflow risk if elective surgical volume increases by 10% next week
Identify discharge bottlenecks and estimate length-of-stay reduction if documentation turnaround improves by 20%
Predict readmission risk for patients scheduled for discharge tomorrow and prioritize transitional care outreach
Which interventions would most reduce hospital-acquired infection rates based on historical impact
Find all claims denied for medical necessity in the last 90 days and estimate recoverable revenue
Why has our net collection rate declined over the past two quarters, and which payers are driving it
Model the financial impact of reducing coding lag by 24 hours across all facilities
Forecast bed occupancy across all campuses for the next 72 hours under current admission trends
Which interventions would most reduce hospital-acquired infection rates based on historical impact
Find all claims denied for medical necessity in the last 90 days and estimate recoverable revenue
Why has our net collection rate declined over the past two quarters, and which payers are driving it
Model the financial impact of reducing coding lag by 24 hours across all facilities
Forecast bed occupancy across all campuses for the next 72 hours under current admission trends
See it in action
Deploy Fast
From connected to productive in a single day
Skip the six-month rollout. PromptQL plugs into your existing data infrastructure and starts delivering value immediately. No data warehouse overhaul or upfront semantic layer required.
Zero data prep
Point PromptQL at your EHRs, claims systems, ADT feeds, registries, and operational databases. It maps your schema automatically — no ETL pipelines, no staging tables, no prep work.
No upfront modeling
Bootstrap with existing documentation, data dictionaries, and tribal knowledge from your team. Or start bare and layer in context over time. There's no semantic model to build before you can ask your first question.
Institutional knowledge, encoded
Exceptionally accurate
PromptQL builds a living context layer from every correction, clarification, and conversation. The expertise your best people carry in their heads becomes available to everyone.
Your whole team can teach it
A clinician corrects a unit conversion. A revenue cycle analyst explains a payer-specific denial pattern. A data engineer clarifies a join. Each contribution compounds into organizational intelligence for everyone.
Self-driving problem solver
PromptQL doesn't just retrieve data — it reasons through it. It writes queries, pressure-tests the results, catches anomalies, and refines its approach iteratively. Every step is visible, so you always know how it got to the answer.
Purpose-Built for Healthcare
Security and compliance from day one
PromptQL was architected for regulated industries from day one. Every layer is designed to satisfy the most demanding compliance and privacy requirements in healthcare.
HIPAA-ready access controls
Granular, role-based permissions enforced at the data layer — down to the row and column. PHI is protected end-to-end, and users never see more than they're authorized to access.
Your data stays yours
Nothing leaves your perimeter. PromptQL never trains on your data and never shares models across customers. Full audit trails log every query, every result, every access — ready for your next compliance review.
Dedicated infrastructure
Deploy in your own cloud or on-prem with dedicated compute, storage, and networking. Your infrastructure, your BAA, your terms — no shared tenancy, no compromises.