AI Transparency
PromptQL integrates with third-party AI services. This disclosure is provided so visitors can clearly understand the AI services used by our application.
AI Providers
AI Services Used by PromptQL
PromptQL uses the following AI providers as part of its application experience:
Anthropic
Claude Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku models used within PromptQL.
Google Vertex AI
Google Vertex AI services used as part of PromptQL's AI integrations.
AWS Bedrock
Amazon Bedrock services used as part of PromptQL's AI integrations.
Data Privacy FAQ
How PromptQL handles data with AI providers
These answers explain what data is sent to AI providers and the controls PromptQL uses to protect it.
No, user data is never used for training. All AI providers process data in real-time without retention.
Only the necessary context for the query - conversation context and relevant data from connected sources.
No, data is processed in real-time and not stored beyond the immediate request.
All data is encrypted in transit. Enterprise agreements with all AI providers prohibit using customer data for model training.