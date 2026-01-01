PromptQL Maxxathon

20 teams. $20K in tokens. 20 days.

We're inviting 20 unusually ambitious teams to run real work inside PromptQL for 20 days. Not because we hate Slack. Because the interface for work is changing. Slack was built for humans talking to humans — then manually turning those conversations into decisions, tasks, docs, tickets, code, analysis, and follow-up. AI-native teams need something different. A workspace where AI understands the conversation, organizes context, connects to your data and tools, and helps you move from discussion to execution in real time. That's PromptQL.