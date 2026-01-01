PromptQL Maxxathon
20 teams. $20K in tokens. 20 days.
We're inviting 20 unusually ambitious teams to run real work inside PromptQL for 20 days. Not because we hate Slack. Because the interface for work is changing. Slack was built for humans talking to humans — then manually turning those conversations into decisions, tasks, docs, tickets, code, analysis, and follow-up. AI-native teams need something different. A workspace where AI understands the conversation, organizes context, connects to your data and tools, and helps you move from discussion to execution in real time. That's PromptQL.
The experiment
For 20 days, run your team's messiest, highest-context work inside PromptQL. Customer escalations. Product planning. Founder decision-making. Engineering coordination. GTM campaigns. Support ops. Data analysis. AI agent workflows. Anything where work depends on scattered context, fast decisions, and constant follow-up.
What you get
•$20,000 in PromptQL tokens — use it deeply
•Hands-on onboarding — we'll get your team, data, and workflows connected
•Direct access to the product team — you're working with the people building this
Who this is for
Small, intense teams building with AI at the core.
You might be a fit if:
•Your team already uses AI heavily every day
•Your work depends on shared knowledge scattered across people, tools, and docs
•You're tired of conversations dying in chat threads
•You want AI to help your team execute, not just answer questions
Apply now