FAQ

What makes it multiplayer? More than one person can talk to the same bot, edit its artifacts, and pick up where the others left off. The bot pulls people in when it needs them instead of waiting for you to forward things.

Whose permissions does a bot use? The person who asked. A bot has no access of its own; it borrows the permissions of whoever is talking to it, and switches when someone else does. The full answer →

Where does a bot run? On its own isolated computer, with a browser, around the clock. Nothing is installed on anyone's machine. On the enterprise plan, that computer lives inside your dedicated environment.

Can it run in our cloud? Yes. Dedicated single-tenant, or bring-your-own-cloud on AWS, GCP or Azure, with private networking to your data sources.