For enterprise
PromptQL

Multiplayer bots
at work

A bot for every piece of work, used by everyone who touches it. Each person keeps their own permissions. When the bot gets stuck, it pulls in the colleague who can unstick it.

Talk to usSecurity overview
  1. 01What a bot is
  2. 02Shared context & security
  3. 03The enterprise plan
  4. 04FAQ

In use at

CiscoWildkindInstacartPromethean IT (PRMT)AutoZoneExcedrSwiggyAlthioCrinkStitch FixZephyrLightspeedFreehandSeasawM2SSiftlyOtter House WellnessSpringMediBuddyGrayscale VenturesUpekkha
Definition
botnoun/bɒt/
  1. 1.
    An agent that builds itself as the user uses it.
multiplayer botnoun
  1. 1.
    A bot that can be simultaneously used by multiple users.
Multiplayer for work

Bots use and contribute to shared context.

Read more →

Fortune 100 banks to Silicon Valley scale-ups love our security.

Read more →
16:9
PRMTCustomer story
16:9
CiscoCustomer story
The enterprise plan

Yours, all the way down

Dedicated infrastructure.

Single-tenant, in the region you choose, in our cloud or yours. Private connectivity to your data; nothing crosses the public internet.

SSO, SCIM, audit.

Your identity provider decides who's in. Every bot action is attributable to the person who asked for it.

Your models, your keys.

Bring the models you've already approved and the keys you already govern. Pick per bot, per project.

Fixed-permission bots.

For automation that shouldn't run as a person: webhooks, schedules, pipelines. Narrow scope, revocable in one click.

FAQ
What makes it multiplayer?

More than one person can talk to the same bot, edit its artifacts, and pick up where the others left off. The bot pulls people in when it needs them instead of waiting for you to forward things.

Whose permissions does a bot use?

The person who asked. A bot has no access of its own; it borrows the permissions of whoever is talking to it, and switches when someone else does. The full answer →

Where does a bot run?

On its own isolated computer, with a browser, around the clock. Nothing is installed on anyone's machine. On the enterprise plan, that computer lives inside your dedicated environment.

Can it run in our cloud?

Yes. Dedicated single-tenant, or bring-your-own-cloud on AWS, GCP or Azure, with private networking to your data sources.

What does shared context mean in practice?

Every bot reads from, and writes back to, a wiki your organisation owns: what your terms mean, where your data lives, who to ask. The tenth bot starts where the first nine left off. Read more →

Bring your bots to work.

Tell us what your team keeps getting stuck on. We'll set up the first bot with you.

Talk to us →
PromptQL Logo

© 2026 Copyright Hasura, Inc. All Rights Reserved.