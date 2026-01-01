A bot for every piece of work, used by everyone who touches it. Each person keeps their own permissions. When the bot gets stuck, it pulls in the colleague who can unstick it.
In use at
Single-tenant, in the region you choose, in our cloud or yours. Private connectivity to your data; nothing crosses the public internet.
Your identity provider decides who's in. Every bot action is attributable to the person who asked for it.
Bring the models you've already approved and the keys you already govern. Pick per bot, per project.
For automation that shouldn't run as a person: webhooks, schedules, pipelines. Narrow scope, revocable in one click.
More than one person can talk to the same bot, edit its artifacts, and pick up where the others left off. The bot pulls people in when it needs them instead of waiting for you to forward things.
The person who asked. A bot has no access of its own; it borrows the permissions of whoever is talking to it, and switches when someone else does. The full answer →
On its own isolated computer, with a browser, around the clock. Nothing is installed on anyone's machine. On the enterprise plan, that computer lives inside your dedicated environment.
Yes. Dedicated single-tenant, or bring-your-own-cloud on AWS, GCP or Azure, with private networking to your data sources.
Every bot reads from, and writes back to, a wiki your organisation owns: what your terms mean, where your data lives, who to ask. The tenth bot starts where the first nine left off. Read more →
Tell us what your team keeps getting stuck on. We'll set up the first bot with you.Talk to us →
Comparisons