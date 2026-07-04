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Comparisons

PromptQL Tag vs Claude Tag

Your company's own AI. Any model. One shared brain.

Claude Tag brings Claude into Slack. PromptQL Tag gives your whole company its own AI across Slack and Microsoft Teams - with your brand, your models, your shared brain, and your users' permissions.

Acts as the real user
Any model
SOC 2
Runs in your cloud

PromptQL Tag

Multiplayer AI coworker you can use in Slack and Microsoft Teams. Acts with permissions of the real human tagging it to read context and access data securely. It builds shared context in a transparent, portable wiki.

Runs any model and can be run in your own cloud.

Available in

SlackSlackMicrosoft TeamsTeams

Claude Tag

Anthropic's @Claude inside Slack. Access to tools and data requires admin setup per Slack channel. Memory is scoped to each Slack channel separately. Managed entirely by Anthropic.

Code, messages & data hosted and managed by Anthropic.

Available in

SlackSlack
Quick verdict

Choose PromptQL Tag if you want less admin overhead to connect and share data sources, a shared knowledge and skills repository that stays portable across any LLM, and to host your data and your team's confidential conversations in your own cloud, integrated with your own security model.

Choose Claude Tag if you want to go all-in on Anthropic: you only foresee using Anthropic's models, and you want Anthropic to govern your shared memory, host your team's confidential conversations and data artifacts, and be your access-control registry for entitlements.

  • Ownership: PromptQL Tag is your AI - your name, your models, your context, your security rules; Enterprise runs in your own cloud. Claude Tag is Claude, hosted by Anthropic.

  • Memory: PromptQL Tag builds one shared, org-wide brain that compounds across Slack and Microsoft Teams. Claude Tag keeps memory siloed per Slack channel.

  • Permissions: PromptQL Tag acts as the real user who tagged it, with their per-user permissions. Claude Tag acts as a shared per-Slack-channel bot identity.

  • Models: PromptQL Tag runs any model plus image/video/audio generation. Claude Tag runs Anthropic models only.

  • Both are SOC 2 and work in Slack. PromptQL Tag also works in Microsoft Teams; Claude Tag is Slack-only.

Feature comparison

Last updated: July 4, 2026

AdvantageComparable / nuancedLimitation
DimensionPromptQL TagClaude Tag (Anthropic)
Multiplayer features

Q: Which is better for team collaboration in Slack, and does either one work in Microsoft Teams - PromptQL Tag or Claude Tag?

Both work in Slack. PromptQL Tag also works in Microsoft Teams, while Claude Tag is Slack-only. In Slack, both work in public channels, private channels, and DMs, but PromptQL Tag also supports external/customer channels and a genuinely shared cowork session where multiple people drive the same AI thread together.

Shared cowork session
Yes - one shared AI thread everyone drives together.
No - only a read-only view of Claude's session.
Works in Microsoft Teams
Yes
No - Slack only
Works in Slack public channels
YesEvery public channel
YesEvery public channel
Works in Slack private channels
YesEvery private channel
YesIsolated per-channel identity
Works in Slack DMs
YesIn DMs
YesOn the user's own account
Works in Slack external / customer channels
Yes - guests scoped to a slice of context
No
Context - the shared brain

Q: Does Claude Tag share memory across Slack channels? Can PromptQL Tag share one brain across Slack and Microsoft Teams?

Claude Tag does not - its memory is siloed per Slack channel, so the same facts are re-learned in every channel. PromptQL Tag builds one shared, org-wide brain across Slack and Microsoft Teams: a Wikipedia-style wiki anyone can read, navigate, and edit, with revision history and review, where rooms share overlapping slices of the same knowledge.

One shared, org-wide brain
Yes - one brain shared across Slack and Microsoft Teams
No - memory siloed per Slack channel; same facts re-learned in each
Knowledge compounds across teams
Yes - teams in Slack and Microsoft Teams add to the same brain
No - knowledge fragments along Slack channel walls
Context model
Wikipedia-style - human-readable & editable
Black-box per-Slack-channel notes
Revision history & review
Yes - change history + notifications to review/revert
No version history; no pre-save review
Overlapping scopes across rooms
Yes - Slack and Microsoft Teams spaces share the right slice
No - Slack channels can't share a controlled slice
Integrations

Q: Who sets up tools and data access - do you need admins and developers?

In PromptQL Tag, any user can self-serve connect data and APIs they own, and the AI coworker sets the connector up conversationally. In Claude Tag, integrations and tool access are set up per Slack channel by admins and developers together via manually configured "Access bundles."

Who sets up connectors and tool access
Any user, for data/APIs they own
Admins and developers together
Conversational connector setup
Yes - coworker maps the API & wires up auth
No - manual per-Slack-channel "Access bundles"
Security

Q: Whose permissions does the AI coworker use - the user's or a bot's?

PromptQL Tag acts as the real person who tagged it: scoped API tokens for custom APIs, per-user OAuth for OAuth2 apps, and per-user row-level security for databases - so audit logs show the actual human. Claude Tag acts as a shared per-Slack-channel service-account identity (per-user OAuth only in Slack DMs), and external systems log the bot.

Whose permissions the coworker uses
The user who tagged it
A shared per-Slack-channel bot identity
Per-channel blast-radius isolation
YesVia room scopes
YesEach Slack channel isolated by design
Custom APIs / agents
Scoped API tokens
Shared Slack channel credential
OAuth2 APIs
Per-user OAuth
Shared account (per-user only in Slack DMs)
Databases
Per-user row-level security (RLS)
Shared service account; no per-user RLS
Audit attribution
The real human
The bot (human only in Anthropic's log)
AI models

Q: Which AI models can each one use?

PromptQL Tag runs any model - Claude, GPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, open-weight - chosen per channel or per task, and can generate images, video, and audio in-thread. Claude Tag runs Anthropic models only, with no non-Anthropic model choice and no image/video/audio generation.

Model choice
Any model (Claude, GPT, Gemini, open-weight)
Anthropic models only
Image / video / audio generation
Yes
No
Branding & deployment

Q: Can the coworker carry your company's brand and run in your own cloud?

PromptQL Tag posts under your company's own name and avatar, and Enterprise runs in your own cloud (VPC/BYOC) with SSO. Claude Tag posts as "Claude" and is hosted only by Anthropic (not available to Zero-Data-Retention orgs).

Your brand & name
Yes - your name & avatar
No - posts as "Claude"
Runs in your own cloud
Yes (VPC / BYOC) + SSO
No - Anthropic-hosted only; no ZDR
Pricing shape
Usage-based
Usage-based, no per-seat