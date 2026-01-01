Overview

PromptQL helps you build a multiplayer AI for your team that maintains a shared context wiki.

Plug in your data and context sources, set up security and authorization rules Onboard your team so that they can use it via the PromptQL app or as an AI agent within Slack/Teams

PromptQL provides all the infrastructure for running a multiplayer coworker, including a secure coding environment in the cloud for the AI to write and run code in to solve problems, without leaking credentials or resulting in privilege escalation.

PromptQL is entirely self-documenting and self-configurable (safely). These docs are sparse because for everything, you can just ask PromptQL about how to do something and to help you figure out / troubleshoot.

We're always a tweet/DM away on X: @tanmaigo and @promptql if you need to reach us!

Get started

Choose where you want to use PromptQL. You sign in once and join your team's project — your threads, data connections, and shared wiki come with you across every surface.

What you can do

Here are some of the ways teams use PromptQL:

Connect databases (Postgres, Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, and more) and SaaS integrations (GitHub, Slack, Salesforce, Google Workspace, and many others). PromptQL queries data where it lives — no copying into a warehouse, no ETL pipelines to build — with per-user permissions enforced at the data layer.

Ask questions and get answers with artifacts

Ask in plain language and get back artifacts — tables, charts, reports, and interactive dashboards — that you can share and act on. PromptQL writes and runs the queries and code for you.

Work together, in the same thread

PromptQL is multiplayer. Multiple people can join the same thread, @-mention each other and the agent, and collaborate in real time. The context that makes AI accurate is captured into a shared wiki as you work.

Build a shared brain

As your team works with PromptQL, the wiki captures domain knowledge, tribal context, and business definitions — so the agent gets smarter over time and every teammate benefits from shared context.

Delegate coding tasks

Connect coding agents like Claude Code or Codex running on your own machines. PromptQL can delegate code investigation, feature development, and browser testing tasks securely.