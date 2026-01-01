Product
Core features and capabilities
Architecture
How and why it works
For financial services
Transform data workflow in FinServe
For healthcare
AI analysts for health data workflows
For retail
AI analysts for retail data workflows
Case Studies
Customer stories & outcomes
Events
Talks, conferences & meetups
Two ways in: walk through the basics, or grab a recipe for the outcome you want.
How to automate anything (or everything) with PromptQL, step by step.
Recipes for getting real outcomes done with PromptQL.