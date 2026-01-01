Comparing PromptQL to alternatives

Most data platforms attempt to provide context via a semantic layer or data catalog. But, these tools are a poor choice for feeding context to AI consumption:

Semantic layer creation is front-loaded. This is a big undertaking, usually for a small group of data experts, which delays time to value.

Tribal knowledge is lost. Most operational logic is tribal and scattered, surfacing only during decisions. Semantic layers sit outside these flows, and fail to absorb this knowledge.

Not expressive enough for decision logic. Good for metrics and data definitions, but poor at modeling exceptions, conditional logic, cross-system reasoning, etc.