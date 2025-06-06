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Essays

PromptQL's writing on shared context, accuracy, and building AI you can actually trust.

June 25, 2026

User Identity: the access model for multiplayer AI

Multiplayer AI shouldn't mean a shared login. The agent should act as whoever is driving it — their identity, their permissions — so a shared conversation never quietly becomes shared access.

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User Identity: the access model for multiplayer AI
July 8, 2026

Why is it called PromptQL?

People think PromptQL is the AI you talk to. It's actually the layer underneath the AI you build — your models, your data, your context, your name. The plumbing is boring on purpose.

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Why is it called PromptQL?
June 25, 2026

Designing an Auth model for Multiplayer AI

Multiplayer AI — people and agents sharing the same context — breaks the assumptions behind traditional access control. Here's how we designed an auth model that holds up.

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Designing an Auth model for Multiplayer AI
June 23, 2026

Stop tokenmaxxing. Start contextmaxxing.

We've spent the last year realizing AI will soon do everything — provided it has enough useful context. The alpha has shifted from using AI to maintaining useful context.

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Stop tokenmaxxing. Start contextmaxxing.
May 1, 2026

2 reasons why Slack can't contain the "company brain"

Two simple reasons Slack hasn't become, and won't become, the company brain: it captures coordination rather than execution, and it's built for messaging, not prompting.

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2 reasons why Slack can't contain the "company brain"
April 2, 2026

Killing Slack was the only way to make AI accurate

The three big bets we made to build AI that works accurately on internal data — and why moving beyond Slack was essential to getting there.

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Killing Slack was the only way to make AI accurate
March 25, 2026

43% accuracy with Opus-4.6 & friends - will Text-to-SQL ever be good enough?

The Data Agent Benchmark from UC Berkeley's EPIC lab shows frontier models top out around 43% on real-world data questions — and what that means for text-to-SQL on enterprise data.

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43% accuracy with Opus-4.6 & friends - will Text-to-SQL ever be good enough?
March 18, 2026

On shared context

Companies run on shared context. Becoming AI-native requires systems that can capture, maintain, and apply that context for AI. Here's the blueprint for building one.

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On shared context
December 19, 2025

The semantic layer is dead. Long live the wiki.

Most “AI on data” programs are just semantic-layer maximalism with a new paint job. A Wikipedia-style model is a better way to think about organizational meaning — and to make AI reason accurately.

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The semantic layer is dead. Long live the wiki.
September 5, 2025

Introducing the GenAI Assessment Framework (GAF): A 3×3 Matrix to Map Enterprise AI Needs

Introducing the GenAI Assessment Framework (GAF): a 3×3 matrix that helps AI leaders map enterprise AI needs and measure progress.

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Introducing the GenAI Assessment Framework (GAF): A 3×3 Matrix to Map Enterprise AI Needs
August 28, 2025

Static AI Is Already Cutting Jobs; What Happens When It Starts to Learn?

Most of the labor-market impact we're seeing comes from mediocre, static AI. What happens when these systems start to learn on the job?

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Static AI Is Already Cutting Jobs; What Happens When It Starts to Learn?
August 18, 2025

Being "Confidently Wrong" is holding AI back

The failure mode that stalls “AI for data” efforts isn't psychedelic hallucination — it's confident inaccuracy: plausible answers that are wrong in subtle and costly ways.

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Being "Confidently Wrong" is holding AI back
June 10, 2025

Expose the Data Prep Tax: A Path to High-Impact AI Deployment

Every company pays a hidden “data prep tax” — weeks of setup and constant upkeep. Eliminate it to unlock the curiosity and innovation that's been dormant for years.

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Expose the Data Prep Tax: A Path to High-Impact AI Deployment
June 6, 2025

Find the Unanswered Questions: A Path to High-Impact AI Deployment

$100M lost to unanswered questions. Reliable AI that speaks the language of your business lets every employee ask and act instantly.

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Find the Unanswered Questions: A Path to High-Impact AI Deployment
June 6, 2025

Spot the Automation Paradox: A Path to High-Impact AI Deployment

$200M lost to hidden automation gaps. AI that speaks expert logic can unlock massive value.

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Spot the Automation Paradox: A Path to High-Impact AI Deployment