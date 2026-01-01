The Claude Cowork experience — now with multiplayer and any reasoning LLM.
You already love handing real work to an AI coworker that writes code, uses your tools, and ships finished deliverables.
Now run that same coworker on any model you choose, inside a shared thread with your whole team — and watch it get smarter for everyone every time someone corrects it.
Trusted at scale by
Trusted at scale by
Your whole team, in one thread with the AI.
Multiple people and the agent work inside the same thread, so the task keeps moving while the right teammate gets pulled in.
- Work and the discussion about the work happen in the same place.
- @mention the person who knows without restarting the task.
- The agent keeps executing while humans refine the answer.
Teach it once. Everyone gets the skill.
Correct the agent once and the next thread starts from the fix — as shared context, not private memory.
- Corrections become reusable skills, facts, and semantic-layer improvements.
- Shared team-wide, with citations, revision history, and notifications.
- The next teammate gets the right answer without re-explaining it.
Any model. Even for images.
Pick the best model for each task — frontier, open-weight, or multimodal — and literally ask PromptQL to use Nano Banana to make an image without breaking the thread.
- Any LLM, per thread or per task — no lock-in.
- Route cheap or open-weight models to control cost.
- Say “use Nano Banana to make an image,” then keep going in the same conversation.
It runs code on the cloud.No dispatch. No open lid.
The agent writes and runs code in a secure cloud sandbox, so there is no local-machine setup and no handoff.
- Real computation, not guesses.
- Artifacts: tables, charts, custom HTML dashboards, interactive apps.
- Open the result from web or mobile, even after your laptop is closed.
Connect anything.
The agent handles the setup.
Tell the agent what to connect and it reads the docs, maps the API, walks you through auth, then tests and verifies the integration.
- Works for built-in, custom, and internal APIs.
- Guided setup plus automatic test-and-verify.
- First-class Slack plus the connector catalog you expect.
It has a heartbeat.
PromptQL stays alive in the cloud, acting proactively on a schedule and reactively when the outside world changes — so work keeps moving without the user being present.
- Runs in the cloud, so your laptop can be off and the work still gets done.
- Wakes itself up on schedules, webhooks, incoming emails, tickets, alerts, and other external events.
- OpenClaw / Hermes-style autonomy as a managed product — no cron jobs, worker fleet, or glue infra to set up.
See exactly what you're spending.
PromptQL's own usage data is queryable. Ask what a project spent and it will chart daily consumption right back to you in the thread, sliced by whatever dimension you care about.
- Its own spend and usage history is available for analytics.
- Slice it daily, per thread, per user, or any other attribute without exporting logs.
- Clear answers when usage climbs or limits hit fast.
Run PromptQL in your cloud or on-prem.
Keep conversations, wiki, credentials, and operational data inside your environment with BYOC and self-hosted deployment options.
The vibe shift
We made AI a team sport.
Fewer meetings. Fewer status updates. Faster decisions. The work & discussion about the work happen in the same place now — shared AI threads.
“I am always in a flow state now”
I used to spend my day navigating tools and tabs. Grafana, Slack, AWS, Snowflake, GitHub, Linear—the list goes on. The work itself wasn't hard. The friction was the work between the work, and that friction constantly broke my flow state.
“I am more confident (and less overwhelmed)”
Whatever the task, my starting point is “New thread” in PromptQL. I’m not even exaggerating. PromptQL has fundamentally changed how I work.
“I don’t keep a TODO list anymore”
Not because there’s less to do. But because the unit of work isn’t a task waiting in line. It’s a thread already in motion. Before PromptQL, work was a queue. Notice something, add it to a list, file a ticket, wait, lose context, re-explain, wait again. Every step came with delay and drift.