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The Claude Cowork experience — now with multiplayer and any reasoning LLM.

You already love handing real work to an AI coworker that writes code, uses your tools, and ships finished deliverables.

Now run that same coworker on any model you choose, inside a shared thread with your whole team — and watch it get smarter for everyone every time someone corrects it.

Available everywhere you work
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Trusted at scale by

Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed

Your whole team, in one thread with the AI.

Multiple people and the agent work inside the same thread, so the task keeps moving while the right teammate gets pulled in.

  • Work and the discussion about the work happen in the same place.
  • @mention the person who knows without restarting the task.
  • The agent keeps executing while humans refine the answer.
#deal-deskshared thread with two teammates + PromptQL
M
Maya10:02 AM
@PromptQL customer wants SSO and a 90-day out. Who owns the contract language?
PQ
PromptQL10:03 AM
Pulling @Dana from Legal into this thread now. She has the latest approved clause.
D
Dana10:04 AM
Use the standard 90-day termination addendum. SSO is already approved.
PQ
PromptQL10:05 AM
Drafted the reply and updated this thread with the approved language.
👥 3 people + PromptQL⏱️ Question → answer shipped: 4 min

Teach it once. Everyone gets the skill.

Correct the agent once and the next thread starts from the fix — as shared context, not private memory.

  • Corrections become reusable skills, facts, and semantic-layer improvements.
  • Shared team-wide, with citations, revision history, and notifications.
  • The next teammate gets the right answer without re-explaining it.
Learn how shared context works
M
MayaCustomer Success10:02 AM
Acme renews in 3 weeks. Are they a churn risk?
ql
Team AI10:02 AM
Analysing usage data
dataskills
Usage is down 10% from last month.
Analysing support ticket sentiment
ticketscrm
Recent tickets read negative — frustrated, all about exports.
Yes — a risk. @Sam, you've been on the latest tickets — any context for @Maya?
S
SamSupport10:03 AM
It's the month-end Friday export lag. Happens every cycle — they panic, we re-escalate. Not a product problem.
ql
Team AI10:03 AM
Team AI wants to learn
Review and edit if needed, then click "Add to wiki"
Acme's usage dips ~10% every month-end because of a known Friday export lag — it is not a churn signal.
Acme's negative support tickets about slow exports are recurring and operational, not product dissatisfaction.
When scoring churn risk, discount known recurring export-lag patterns before flagging an account.

Any model. Even for images.

Pick the best model for each task — frontier, open-weight, or multimodal — and literally ask PromptQL to use Nano Banana to make an image without breaking the thread.

  • Any LLM, per thread or per task — no lock-in.
  • Route cheap or open-weight models to control cost.
  • Say “use Nano Banana to make an image,” then keep going in the same conversation.
Reasoning, image, audio & video models
Claude Opus 4.8
GPT-5.5
Gemini 3.1 Pro
DeepSeek V4 Pro
Kimi K2.6
Minimax M3
Nano Bananamedia
Claude Opus 4.8
GPT-5.5
Gemini 3.1 Pro
DeepSeek V4 Pro
Kimi K2.6
Minimax M3
Nano Bananamedia
Claude Sonnet 4.5
Gemini 3.5 Flash
GLGLM-5.2
Kimi K2.7 Code
ElevenLabsmedia
KLKlingmedia
Claude Sonnet 4.5
Gemini 3.5 Flash
GLGLM-5.2
Kimi K2.7 Code
ElevenLabsmedia
KLKlingmedia
#launch-campaignask for Nano Banana, then switch back
M
Maya7:12 PM
Use Nano Banana to make an image for the keynote recap: dark background, neon-green mascot, and room for a short headline.
PQ
PromptQL7:13 PM
Used Nano Banana to make an image and dropped the render inline below.
Glowing neon-green banana mascot generated in the thread
A
Ari7:14 PM
Perfect. Keep this thread on a cheaper text model for copy edits, then switch back only if we need another render.

It runs code on the cloud.No dispatch. No open lid.

The agent writes and runs code in a secure cloud sandbox, so there is no local-machine setup and no handoff.

  • Real computation, not guesses.
  • Artifacts: tables, charts, custom HTML dashboards, interactive apps.
  • Open the result from web or mobile, even after your laptop is closed.
#board-deckthe program runs in the cloud
D
Dana3:41 PM
Build me a live revenue-by-region view I can open from the deck later tonight.
PQ
PromptQL3:42 PM
Writing and running the code in the cloud now.
Revenue by region
AMER
$26M
EMEA
$18M
APAC
$9M
$30M$20M$10M$0M
AMER
EMEA
APAC
Cloud-run code turned the thread into a live dashboard you can reopen later.
PQ
PromptQL3:43 PM
Artifact is live and will still be there after your laptop is closed.

Connect anything.The agent handles the setup.

Tell the agent what to connect and it reads the docs, maps the API, walks you through auth, then tests and verifies the integration.

  • Works for built-in, custom, and internal APIs.
  • Guided setup plus automatic test-and-verify.
  • First-class Slack plus the connector catalog you expect.
Built-in Database & SaaS connectors
Postgres
BigQuery
MySQL
ClickHouse
Amazon Athena
Oracle
GitHub
Bitbucket
Jira
Confluence
Gmail
Datadog
Grafana
Splunk
Amplitude
Segment
Google Analytics
Google Cloud
Looker
Power BI
Superset
dbt
Prefect
Postgres
BigQuery
MySQL
ClickHouse
Amazon Athena
Oracle
GitHub
Bitbucket
Jira
Confluence
Gmail
Datadog
Grafana
Splunk
Amplitude
Segment
Google Analytics
Google Cloud
Looker
Power BI
Superset
dbt
Prefect
Snowflake
Databricks
MongoDB
Redshift
SQL Server
Slack
GitLab
Linear
Notion
Google Docs
Outlook
Sentry
New Relic
PostHog
Mixpanel
Heap
AWS
Azure
Tableau
Metabase
Airflow
Airbyte
Snowflake
Databricks
MongoDB
Redshift
SQL Server
Slack
GitLab
Linear
Notion
Google Docs
Outlook
Sentry
New Relic
PostHog
Mixpanel
Heap
AWS
Azure
Tableau
Metabase
Airflow
Airbyte
#billing-setupconnectors built by talking to the agent
M
Maya3:02 PM
Connect our internal Billing API so this thread can issue refunds when support approves them.
PQ
PromptQL3:03 PM
I mapped the auth flow. Paste a Billing API token below and I'll verify the connection end to end.
Billing API auth
Paste a token to connect
password
API token
••••••••••••••••••••••••verify
PromptQL will store it securely, test the connection, and use Billing API in this thread.

It has a heartbeat.

PromptQL stays alive in the cloud, acting proactively on a schedule and reactively when the outside world changes — so work keeps moving without the user being present.

  • Runs in the cloud, so your laptop can be off and the work still gets done.
  • Wakes itself up on schedules, webhooks, incoming emails, tickets, alerts, and other external events.
  • OpenClaw / Hermes-style autonomy as a managed product — no cron jobs, worker fleet, or glue infra to set up.
Heartbeat program
This thread wakes up on schedules and external events.
cloud-run
No cron jobs, no worker fleet, no laptop left open. PromptQL just wakes up, runs the saved program, and writes the latest state back into the thread.
Mon 9:00 AM
Schedule fires
Runs the saved finance digest in the cloud while nobody is online.
12:47 PM
Webhook lands
A Stripe dispute arrives, so PromptQL wakes up again without waiting for a human.
12:49 PM
Thread updated
Posts the rerun, highlights the delta, and leaves the thread in the latest state.

See exactly what you're spending.

PromptQL's own usage data is queryable. Ask what a project spent and it will chart daily consumption right back to you in the thread, sliced by whatever dimension you care about.

  • Its own spend and usage history is available for analytics.
  • Slice it daily, per thread, per user, or any other attribute without exporting logs.
  • Clear answers when usage climbs or limits hit fast.
#financePromptQL can analyze its own usage data
D
Dana11:18 AM
How much have we spent on this project so far? Plot daily consumption so I can see the spike.
PQ
PromptQL11:19 AM
PromptQL's own usage data is queryable like any other dataset. Slice it daily, per thread, per user, or any other attribute. Here's the daily spend for this project.
Daily consumption
$270
peak day: $28
this project
Last 18 days
$0$10$20$30
Hosting

Run PromptQL in your cloud or on-prem.

Keep conversations, wiki, credentials, and operational data inside your environment with BYOC and self-hosted deployment options.

Learn about security

The vibe shift

We made AI a team sport.

Fewer meetings. Fewer status updates. Faster decisions. The work & discussion about the work happen in the same place now — shared AI threads.

I am always in a flow state now

I used to spend my day navigating tools and tabs. Grafana, Slack, AWS, Snowflake, GitHub, Linear—the list goes on. The work itself wasn't hard. The friction was the work between the work, and that friction constantly broke my flow state.

S
Shahidh K Muhammed
Director, Engineering

I am more confident (and less overwhelmed)

Whatever the task, my starting point is “New thread” in PromptQL. I’m not even exaggerating. PromptQL has fundamentally changed how I work.

L
Lili Riahi
Demand Generation Manager

I don’t keep a TODO list anymore

Not because there’s less to do. But because the unit of work isn’t a task waiting in line. It’s a thread already in motion. Before PromptQL, work was a queue. Notice something, add it to a list, file a ticket, wait, lose context, re-explain, wait again. Every step came with delay and drift.

A
Anushrut Gupta
Applied AI Lead

Instant shared context for your team in 30 seconds

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