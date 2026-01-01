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Multiplayer AI coworker for your team. Tag it in your workspace.

Tag it in any multiplayer channel in your workspace and it works alongside your team.

  • Acts with each user's permissions, no extra setup required
  • Choose any LLM
  • Maintains shared context in a wiki

Trusted at scale by

Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
NewPromptQL Tag is now on Microsoft Teams — read the launch
It's yours

It's not Claude's. It's yours.

Your brand, your models, your context, your identity and on your cloud.

Compare with Claude Tag
Brand
Not Claude's name & face.
It's YOUR brand.
ClaudeClaudeApp
NWNorthwindApp
Your company AI has your identity. Especially when you have guests.
Models
Not locked to Claude's models.
It's YOUR models.
Claude
GPT
DeepSeek
Gemini
GLGLM
Choose and switch between a variety of models, especially for images, video, audio.
Context
Not Claude's black-box memory.
It's YOUR context.
Claude memory
Your wiki
An internal "Wikipedia" for your team. With version history and notifications.
Security
Not Claude's agent identity.
It's your users' identities.
SSarafull
FFinancescoped
AAcme guestexternal
personal: SaraFinanceAllcustomer: Acme
Each user's real permissions, enforced at the data layer.
Cloud
Not Claude's cloud.
It's YOUR cloud.
Your cloudsingle-tenant
VPCBYOCOn-prem
Runs in your own cloud — single-tenant VPC, BYOC, or on-prem. Your data stays put.

Every teammate keeps their own permissions. No new rules to set up.

The agent acts as whoever tagged it, inheriting that person's access to data and tools — so there are no channel-wide credentials and no dumbed-down lowest-common-denominator bot.

  • Acts with the triggering user's permissions; authorization follows the real person.
  • Row-level and column-level access enforced deterministically at the data layer — the model can't bypass it.
  • Audit logs attribute every action to the actual human, not a shared bot identity.
Learn more about user identity
revenueMSNWthe agent acts as whoever tagged it
M
Maya9:14 AM
@Northwind what's our Q1 revenue by region?
NW
NorthwindApp9:14 AM
Running as Maya (Finance) — full access:
Q1 revenueFinance
AMER$26.0M
EMEA$18.4M
APAC$9.2M
S
Sara9:15 AM
@Northwind same question for me — what's our Q1 revenue by region?
NW
NorthwindApp9:15 AM
Running as Sara (APAC sales) — scoped to your access:
Q1 revenuepersonal: Sara
AMER•••
EMEA•••
APAC$9.2M
AMER & EMEA hidden by row-level access before the model sees them.
Access scopespersonal: SaraFinanceAllcustomer: Acme

Any model. Even for images.

Pick the best model for each task — frontier, open-weight, or multimodal — without ever leaving your workspace.

  • Any LLM, per channel or per task — no lock-in.
  • Route cheap or open-weight models to control cost.
  • Ask it to generate an image (e.g. “use Nano Banana”) right in the thread.
Any model, any modality
Claude
GPT
DeepSeek
Grok
Nano Bananamedia
GLGLM
launch-campaignMANWany model, per channel or per task
Nano Banana
M
Maya7:12 PM
Use Nano Banana to make a launch image — dark background, neon-green mascot, room for a headline.
NW
NorthwindApp7:13 PM
Switched this thread to Nano Banana and dropped the render inline below.
Neon-green launch image generated in the workspace thread
A
Ari7:14 PM
Love it. Now switch back to a cheap text model and tighten the launch copy.
NW
NorthwindApp7:14 PM
Back on an open-weight text model for edits — same thread, no context lost.
GLMcheaper for copy edits

It builds your company's shared brain as you work.

Correct it once and the fix sticks — for everyone, in every future thread. A shared, validated wiki, not private per-channel memory.

  • Captures decisions and corrections as human-reviewed, cited wiki entries.
  • One shared, versioned, cross-linked brain — knowledge doesn't fragment per channel.
  • The next teammate gets the right answer without re-explaining it.
Learn how shared context works
customer-successMDNWcorrections become shared, cited wiki entries
M
Maya11:20 AM
Acme's support tickets just spiked. Are they a churn risk?
NW
NorthwindApp11:20 AM
Usage is steady and NPS is healthy, so on the numbers alone Acme looks low risk.
D
Dana11:22 AM
Not quite — their champion left in March and renewal is in May. For Acme, low usage is high risk, not low.
NW
NorthwindApp11:22 AM
Got it — capturing that as shared context so the whole team starts from it.
Team AI wants to learn
Review once, save once — every future thread starts from it.
Account: Acme
  • Champion left in March; renewal is in May.
  • Treat low usage here as high churn risk.
  • Loop in the assigned CSM on any support spike.
Add to wikiEdit
Enterprise: hosted in your own cloud (VPC / BYOC).

Drop it into a customer channel. Safely.

When a customer asks in the shared channel, tag your company AI to answer instead of fielding every question yourself — and optionally let customers use it too, always scoped to just their own data.

  • Customer asks in the shared channel — tag your company AI to answer for them, instead of handling every question by hand.
  • Optionally let the customer tag the bot directly too — a deliberate choice you turn on per channel.
  • Either way it stays scoped to that customer's own data — they can't see other accounts or internal context.
acme-x-yourcoACMNWa shared channel with your customer
Shared · external
AC
Jordan (Acme)2:31 PM
Hey — can you break down our API usage this month? Want to know if we're close to any limits.
M
Maya (YourCo)2:32 PM
@Northwind pull Acme's usage and answer it here for them.
NW
NorthwindApp2:32 PM
On it — here's Acme's usage, scoped to their account:
API usage · this monthscoped to Acme
Calls612K / 1M · 61%
Acme's own account only — no other customers, no internal context.
Optional: let Acme tag @Northwind directly too — your choice, and always scoped to their own data.

Connect anything.The agent handles the setup.

Tell the agent what to connect — another agent, an API, or a database — and it reads the docs, maps the API, walks you through auth, then tests and verifies it.

  • Built-in, custom, and internal APIs.
  • Databases (Snowflake, Postgres, BigQuery, …) and SaaS tools.
  • Hand tasks to other coding/computer agents (Claude Code, Codex), too.
Built-in Database & SaaS connectors
Postgres
BigQuery
MySQL
ClickHouse
Amazon Athena
Oracle
GitHub
Bitbucket
Jira
Confluence
Gmail
Datadog
Grafana
Splunk
Amplitude
Segment
Google Analytics
Google Cloud
Looker
Power BI
Superset
dbt
Prefect
Postgres
BigQuery
MySQL
ClickHouse
Amazon Athena
Oracle
GitHub
Bitbucket
Jira
Confluence
Gmail
Datadog
Grafana
Splunk
Amplitude
Segment
Google Analytics
Google Cloud
Looker
Power BI
Superset
dbt
Prefect
Snowflake
Databricks
MongoDB
Redshift
SQL Server
Slack
GitLab
Linear
Notion
Google Docs
Outlook
Sentry
New Relic
PostHog
Mixpanel
Heap
AWS
Azure
Tableau
Metabase
Airflow
Airbyte
Snowflake
Databricks
MongoDB
Redshift
SQL Server
Slack
GitLab
Linear
Notion
Google Docs
Outlook
Sentry
New Relic
PostHog
Mixpanel
Heap
AWS
Azure
Tableau
Metabase
Airflow
Airbyte
billing-setupMNWconnectors built by talking to the agent
M
Maya3:02 PM
Connect our internal Billing API so this channel can look up invoices and issue approved refunds.
NW
NorthwindApp3:03 PM
Read the docs and mapped the auth flow. Paste a Billing API token below and I'll verify it end to end.
Billing API auth
Paste a token to connect
secure
••••••••••••••••••••••••verify
Northwind stores it securely, tests the connection, and uses Billing API right in this thread.
NW
NorthwindApp3:04 PM
Connected and tested — 14 endpoints mapped. The channel can use Billing now.

Turn a workspace thread into a shareable dashboard, app, or deck.

The agent writes and runs code in a secure cloud sandbox and produces real, openable artifacts — straight from the conversation.

  • Dashboards, charts, tables, slides, and web pages.
  • Interactive internal apps — like a shared to-do / tracker the whole team edits.
  • Open from your workspace, web, or mobile — even after your laptop is closed.
launchDMNWthe thread becomes real, openable artifacts
D
Dana4:10 PM
Turn this thread into a revenue dashboard and a shared launch tracker we can all edit.
NW
NorthwindApp4:11 PM
Ran the code in a cloud sandbox and posted both artifacts below — open them from your workspace, web, or mobile.
Revenue by region — live dashboard
Open
$30M$20M$10M$0M
AMER
EMEA
APAC
Launch tracker — shared app
Open
Finalize pricing sign-offFinance
Publish status pageAri
Send launch emailMaya
Everyone in the thread can check items off — edits sync for the whole team.

The vibe shift

We made AI a team sport.

Fewer meetings. Fewer status updates. Faster decisions. The work & discussion about the work happen in the same place now — shared AI threads.

I am always in a flow state now

I used to spend my day navigating tools and tabs. Grafana, Slack, AWS, Snowflake, GitHub, Linear—the list goes on. The work itself wasn't hard. The friction was the work between the work, and that friction constantly broke my flow state.

S
Shahidh K Muhammed
Director, Engineering

I am more confident (and less overwhelmed)

Whatever the task, my starting point is “New thread” in PromptQL. I’m not even exaggerating. PromptQL has fundamentally changed how I work.

L
Lili Riahi
Demand Generation Manager

I don’t keep a TODO list anymore

Not because there’s less to do. But because the unit of work isn’t a task waiting in line. It’s a thread already in motion. Before PromptQL, work was a queue. Notice something, add it to a list, file a ticket, wait, lose context, re-explain, wait again. Every step came with delay and drift.

A
Anushrut Gupta
Applied AI Lead

Instant shared context for your team in 30 seconds

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