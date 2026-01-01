Trusted at scale by
Trusted at scale by
It's not Claude's. It's yours.
Your brand, your models, your context, your identity and on your cloud.Compare with Claude Tag→
Every teammate keeps their own permissions. No new rules to set up.
The agent acts as whoever tagged it, inheriting that person's access to data and tools — so there are no channel-wide credentials and no dumbed-down lowest-common-denominator bot.
- Acts with the triggering user's permissions; authorization follows the real person.
- Row-level and column-level access enforced deterministically at the data layer — the model can't bypass it.
- Audit logs attribute every action to the actual human, not a shared bot identity.
Any model. Even for images.
Pick the best model for each task — frontier, open-weight, or multimodal — without ever leaving your workspace.
- Any LLM, per channel or per task — no lock-in.
- Route cheap or open-weight models to control cost.
- Ask it to generate an image (e.g. “use Nano Banana”) right in the thread.
Drop it into a customer channel. Safely.
When a customer asks in the shared channel, tag your company AI to answer instead of fielding every question yourself — and optionally let customers use it too, always scoped to just their own data.
- Customer asks in the shared channel — tag your company AI to answer for them, instead of handling every question by hand.
- Optionally let the customer tag the bot directly too — a deliberate choice you turn on per channel.
- Either way it stays scoped to that customer's own data — they can't see other accounts or internal context.
Connect anything.
The agent handles the setup.
Tell the agent what to connect — another agent, an API, or a database — and it reads the docs, maps the API, walks you through auth, then tests and verifies it.
- Built-in, custom, and internal APIs.
- Databases (Snowflake, Postgres, BigQuery, …) and SaaS tools.
- Hand tasks to other coding/computer agents (Claude Code, Codex), too.
Turn a workspace thread into a shareable dashboard, app, or deck.
The agent writes and runs code in a secure cloud sandbox and produces real, openable artifacts — straight from the conversation.
- Dashboards, charts, tables, slides, and web pages.
- Interactive internal apps — like a shared to-do / tracker the whole team edits.
- Open from your workspace, web, or mobile — even after your laptop is closed.
The vibe shift
We made AI a team sport.
Fewer meetings. Fewer status updates. Faster decisions. The work & discussion about the work happen in the same place now — shared AI threads.
“I am always in a flow state now”
I used to spend my day navigating tools and tabs. Grafana, Slack, AWS, Snowflake, GitHub, Linear—the list goes on. The work itself wasn't hard. The friction was the work between the work, and that friction constantly broke my flow state.
“I am more confident (and less overwhelmed)”
Whatever the task, my starting point is “New thread” in PromptQL. I’m not even exaggerating. PromptQL has fundamentally changed how I work.
“I don’t keep a TODO list anymore”
Not because there’s less to do. But because the unit of work isn’t a task waiting in line. It’s a thread already in motion. Before PromptQL, work was a queue. Notice something, add it to a list, file a ticket, wait, lose context, re-explain, wait again. Every step came with delay and drift.