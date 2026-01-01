100% Reliable AI for Enterprise? How PromptQL Is Doing It

Anushrut Gupta
Applied AI Lead, PromptQL
PromptQL is building enterprise AI that works—reliably and accurately. In this live pop-up podcast from Imagine AI Live 25, Anushrut Gupta, Applied AI Lead, joins host Chris Madden to talk PromptQL, the product redefining how AI accesses complex data without hallucinations. We dive into real-world applications, how to onboard in just two weeks, and why a semantic layer that "speaks your business language" is the future of automation and insights.
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