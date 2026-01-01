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From Hype to Impact: How AI is Reshaping GTM Playbooks & Products

Latané Conant

Latané Conant

CRO, 6Sense

Ori Entis

Ori Entis

SVO Product CS & AI, Gainsight

Jamie Bertasi

Jamie Bertasi

Chief Customer Officer, AppDome

Margaret Francis

Margaret Francis

Product Executive

Suku Krishnaraj

Suku Krishnaraj

President & COO, PromptQL

AI is no longer just hype – it’s transforming GTM strategies, playbooks, and products. In this leadership panel, moderated by Hasura’s Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar, leaders from Gainsight, 6sense, and Appdome discuss how AI is reshaping sales, marketing, and customer success. Discover how GTM leaders are approaching AI and how GTM products are innovating with it. Get the inside scoop from both sides of the equation.

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