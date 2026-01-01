How to Capture Competitive Edge with AI

Tanmai Gopal
CEO, PromptQL
Tanmai Gopal, the visionary CEO and Co-founder of PromptQL, explores the frontier of AI reliability, enterprise automation, and codifying organizational intelligence with Chris Madden, host of IMAGINE AI Live Podcast. Tanmai shares how PromptQL is enabling companies—from e-commerce giants to healthcare networks—to solve complex business problems using AI that truly understands their data. From speeding up root cause analysis in real time to enabling non-technical users to launch automation at scale, this conversation is packed with insights into the future of work, data access, and post-SaaS AI.
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