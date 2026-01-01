Accurate AI intelligence without data prep — transform your enterprise’s AI story

Anushrut Gupta
Applied AI Lead, PromptQL
Reliability and trust are critical when integrating AI with enterprise data and systems. In this talk, we will discuss the pillars of a reliable AI and how PromptQL Labs achieves high reliability for a general-purpose AI assistant on enterprise data. The talk will cover why different AI techniques fail and provide design patterns for building trustworthy AI systems.
You will learn:
A new way of thinking about reliability and trust with AI
Why current approaches are failing
How to achieve 100% accuracy and enterprise your data agent
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