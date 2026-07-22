AI Analysts for Financial Services: Accurate, Auditable, and Built on Shared Context

Financial institutions want the speed of AI without giving up accuracy, auditability, or control. In this session, we look at how teams across banking, insurance, asset management, and capital markets deploy trusted, domain-specialized AI analysts on their own data.

We cover how PromptQL accelerates complex analysis and modernizes reporting while keeping every answer traceable back to its source system, how shared context compounds accuracy over time, and how granular permissions and a private-by-default deployment meet the compliance posture regulated environments require.