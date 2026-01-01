AI that speaks your company’s language

What is the secret weapon behind accurate and reliable AI?

An Agentic Semantic Layer that allows AI to learn instantly and understand your business data.

We will demonstrate an approach that eliminates months of preparation typically required before AI can deliver value, enabling immediate reliability on mission-critical tasks without demanding perfectly prepared data. The Agentic Semantic Layer represents a fundamental shift in AI reliability by autonomously building a unified view of enterprise data in real-time. It introspects existing schemas, documentation, and code to bootstrap understanding, then continuously improves through interactions, turning messy, distributed data into a coherent knowledge graph that AI can reliably reason about.

What You'll Learn: