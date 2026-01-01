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Are pre-defined AI agents really the answer? Building accurate task-specific agents on the fly!

Anushrut Gupta

Anushrut Gupta

Applied AI Lead, PromptQL

AI agents struggle with enterprise data complexity, often delivering inconsistent results across diverse data sources. This session explores how structured query planning can overcome these limitations for reliable, enterprise-grade AI systems.

What You'll Learn:

  • Why traditional AI agents fail - Core challenges with rigid pipelines and flexible enterprise queries

  • Structured query planning with PromptQL - Separating planning from execution for consistent results

  • Enterprise-ready implementation - Building transparent, secure systems that reduce costs and drive growth

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