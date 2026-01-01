Community Call: The Path to 100% Accuracy on RAG

Watch our Jan 2025 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.

Performing 100% on a RAG benchmark

See how we used PromptQL to get ~100% on a difficult RAG benchmark. We’ll discuss what makes this benchmark challenging and why we need a reliable query planning approach to perform well on this benchmark.

PromptQL product updates

Explore the latest PromptQL enhancements designed for more flexible, robust, and collaborative AI workflows. We’ve introduced:

Editable query plans, a new PromptQL Programs API for repeatable execution

Improved AI primitives (parallel runs, error handling, and retries)

Extended timeouts

Support for PromptQL on Private DDN

A no-LLM-key mode for faster onboarding

Thread sharing for effortless collaboration

Learn how these updates help you build and manage AI applications with greater efficiency and control.

Scaling PromptQL: Multi-user SaaS integration

Discover how PromptQL enables multi-user SaaS apps with secure, user-specific authorization. The new Zendesk data connector shows how to build production-ready integrations.

Consumer-facing PromptQL apps let end-users sign up and start using PromptQL instantly.

PromptQL Sales Assistant for Salesforce and Clari

Learn how PromptQL seamlessly connects to Salesforce and Clari transcript data to deliver precise, repeatable sales insights. By orchestrating data flows across platforms, you’ll see how PromptQL ensures consistent analysis, delivering actionable information for more effective sales operations.

Join us for a live demo.