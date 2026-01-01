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The universal data access layer

Ken Stott

Ken Stott

Field CTO, PromptQL

Sandip Devarkonda

Sandip Devarkonda

Field CTO, PromptQL

The universal data access layer represents a groundbreaking approach to unifying enterprise data for AI, APIs, and beyond. But what does it mean to build a truly "universal" access layer, and how can organizations leverage it to unlock the full potential of their data?

A data access layer provides a cohesive framework for seamless data access, incorporating AI-ready semantic intelligence, robust governance, and dynamic feedback loops. This enables enterprises to unify fragmented data, ensure data quality, and foster AI-driven innovation. Organizations can take incremental yet impactful steps toward realizing this vision by implementing strategies like agentic data access, leveraging well-defined metadata, and enabling virtuous data access cycles.

Join us for an engaging discussion and demo session offering practical insights, actionable frameworks, and real-world examples to help you implement a data access layer strategy that balances innovation with governance.

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