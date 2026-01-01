PromptQL for data teams
No cold start problem — just connect your data and start asking questions. Security and governance built in from day one.
Trusted at scale by
Trusted at scale by
Reclaim your time
Kill the ad hoc ticket queue
Get back to meaningful work. PromptQL handles the endless stream of one-off data pulls, quick-turn dashboards, and "can you just check this?" requests that pull you away from strategic projects.
Business teams get trusted answers, instantly. You get time for high-value work.
Less ticket juggling. More impact.
APAC fulfillment dropped 12% WoW due to Typhoon Karding disrupting 3 distribution centers in the Philippines. Here's the impact analysis:
Here's the breakdown. Kaohsiung is back online, Manila expected by Wednesday:
Scale the semantic layer
Crowdsource the context upkeep
Context tooling today is built for engineers, not the people who actually hold the domain knowledge. A handful of custodians end up curating and maintaining context for the whole org. That doesn't scale.
PromptQL lets domain experts across the business contribute directly. You own the technical layer; business fills in the business logic.
Shared ownership. Compounding accuracy.
Got it. I've captured these definitions.
Remove the exploration tax
Guide without owning
Self-serve was supposed to free you up. Instead, business users explore, get stuck, and throw the whole problem back on your desk — leaving you to clean up questions you never asked.
PromptQL helps you reduce the cost of helping to minutes instead of hours. Experts can easily review the work, and steer the AI to accuracy without becoming the owner. The fix gets captured. The next person never hits the same wall.
Five minutes of guidance, not hours of rework.
EMEA on-time delivery is 89% this quarter. However, I'm not sure if weather delays should be excluded. Let me pull in someone who knows.
Updated: EMEA OTD excluding weather delays is 94%.
DEPLOY FAST
From connected to productive in a single day
No six-month implementation. Connect your data and start asking questions in hours, not months.
Zero data prep
Point at your data warehouse. No ETL, staging tables, or data movement required. Context builds as your team works.
No upfront modeling
Bootstrap with existing docs or start bare. No semantic model required. Context builds as your team works.
ENTERPRISE READY
Security and compliance from day one
Fine-grained permissions, zero data movement, and dedicated infrastructure you can trust.
Granular access controls
Role-based permissions down to row and column level. Users only see what they're authorized to see.
Your data stays yours
No training on your data. Zero-copy architecture with full audit trails on every operation.
Dedicated infrastructure
Deploy in your own cloud or on-prem. Sandboxed runtime with control plane / data plane separation.