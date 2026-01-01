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PromptQL for data teams

PromptQL connects to data wherever it lives and writes code to answer real business questions. It captures your team's shared context from everyday conversations, continuously improving accuracy.
No cold start problem — just connect your data and start asking questions. Security and governance built in from day one.

Trusted at scale by

Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed
Cisco
McDonald's
Instacart
Swiggy
Lightspeed

Reclaim your time

Kill the ad hoc ticket queue

Get back to meaningful work. PromptQL handles the endless stream of one-off data pulls, quick-turn dashboards, and "can you just check this?" requests that pull you away from strategic projects.

Business teams get trusted answers, instantly. You get time for high-value work.

Less ticket juggling. More impact.

MC
Marcus Chen (Supply Chain Lead)
@PromptQL why did APAC fulfillment rates drop last week?
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PromptQL

APAC fulfillment dropped 12% WoW due to Typhoon Karding disrupting 3 distribution centers in the Philippines. Here's the impact analysis:

APAC Fulfillment Impact
Prior week: 94%
Last week: 82%
MC
Marcus Chen (Supply Chain Lead)
Can you break that down by distribution center and show recovery projections?
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PromptQL

Here's the breakdown. Kaohsiung is back online, Manila expected by Wednesday:

DC Recovery Timeline
Kaohsiung✓ Recovered
Manila CentralWed 4/23
CebuThu 4/24

Scale the semantic layer

Crowdsource the context upkeep

Context tooling today is built for engineers, not the people who actually hold the domain knowledge. A handful of custodians end up curating and maintaining context for the whole org. That doesn't scale.

PromptQL lets domain experts across the business contribute directly. You own the technical layer; business fills in the business logic.

Shared ownership. Compounding accuracy.

JL
Jake Lin (Data Engineer)
The customer table joins on account_id, not user_id — that's the master key
PS
Priya Sharma (Finance)
And active customer should be 90 days + $500 LTV minimum
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PromptQL

Got it. I've captured these definitions.

Jake and Priya taught PromptQL
• Customer table joins on account_id (master key)
Active customer = 90 days + $500 LTV minimum

Remove the exploration tax

Guide without owning

Self-serve was supposed to free you up. Instead, business users explore, get stuck, and throw the whole problem back on your desk — leaving you to clean up questions you never asked.

PromptQL helps you reduce the cost of helping to minutes instead of hours. Experts can easily review the work, and steer the AI to accuracy without becoming the owner. The fix gets captured. The next person never hits the same wall.

Five minutes of guidance, not hours of rework.

CT
Carla Torres (VP Operations)
@PromptQL What's our on-time delivery rate for EMEA this quarter?
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PromptQL

EMEA on-time delivery is 89% this quarter. However, I'm not sure if weather delays should be excluded. Let me pull in someone who knows.

Omar Hassan has been added to the chat
OH
Omar Hassan (Logistics Lead)
Yes, exclude weather-coded delays from SLA calculations — those are force majeure.
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PromptQL

Updated: EMEA OTD excluding weather delays is 94%.

Omar taught PromptQL
SLA calculations exclude weather-coded delays (force majeure)

DEPLOY FAST

From connected to productive in a single day

No six-month implementation. Connect your data and start asking questions in hours, not months.

Zero data prep

Point at your data warehouse. No ETL, staging tables, or data movement required. Context builds as your team works.

No upfront modeling

Bootstrap with existing docs or start bare. No semantic model required. Context builds as your team works.

ENTERPRISE READY

Security and compliance from day one

Fine-grained permissions, zero data movement, and dedicated infrastructure you can trust.

Granular access controls

Role-based permissions down to row and column level. Users only see what they're authorized to see.

Your data stays yours

No training on your data. Zero-copy architecture with full audit trails on every operation.

Dedicated infrastructure

Deploy in your own cloud or on-prem. Sandboxed runtime with control plane / data plane separation.