PromptQL for data teams

Remove the exploration tax

Guide without owning

Self-serve was supposed to free you up. Instead, business users explore, get stuck, and throw the whole problem back on your desk — leaving you to clean up questions you never asked.

PromptQL helps you reduce the cost of helping to minutes instead of hours. Experts can easily review the work, and steer the AI to accuracy without becoming the owner. The fix gets captured. The next person never hits the same wall.

Five minutes of guidance, not hours of rework.