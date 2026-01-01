EEIP × PromptQL Hackathon
Design an AI Agent You Can Actually Rely On
The Challenge
Build Your New Favorite Coworker
The kind of teammate who knows everything, finds anything, and never gets stuck. In just a few hours, create an AI coworker that makes your job easier and your team more effective. Pick the task you hate doing most → build an AI agent to do it for you → put it to work. Today.
Agenda
How it runs:
* Between 2.5-3 hours, depending on number of attendees
Format
The rules & format:
Come with ideas, think it through beforehand
Come with your tools set up, API keys, dev environment, all of it
Randomized teams, new people new ideas
Some live demos at the end, even if it's rough, show it
No pre-written code, all building happens on the clock
Judging
What you’re judged on
Projects will be evaluated across four categories:
Most Innovative
Freshest thinking: the idea nobody else thought of.
Most Full-Featured
Best execution under pressure, Polished, functional, and ready to hand off.
Most Likely to Actually Ship
The one everyone wants to see go live. Next week. Practical wins.
PromptQL Achievement
Best use of PromptQL specifically. Bonus points for creativity and depth of integration.
Prizes
The prizes
HP Portable Instant Photo Printer
You built an AI agent who answers instantly; now print your photos just as fast.
Branded Lululemon Belt Bag
You built an AI agent that frees up your time; now free up your hands, too.
Prizes will be sent to winner’s post-event. * Items may change if international shipping required, but value will remain the same
Save your spot
Accept the invite on your calendar to lock in your attendance.
Questions? Reach out to adam@promptql.io
Hosted by PromptQL – the AI Analyst with enterprise-grade accuracy.
Save your spot!
Accept the invite on your calendar to lock in your attendance.