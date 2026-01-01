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EEIP × PromptQL Hackathon

Design an AI Agent You Can Actually Rely On

Friday, April 17 · 8:00AM PST · Virtual

The Challenge

Build Your New Favorite Coworker

The kind of teammate who knows everything, finds anything, and never gets stuck. In just a few hours, create an AI coworker that makes your job easier and your team more effective. Pick the task you hate doing most → build an AI agent to do it for you → put it to work. Today.

Agenda

How it runs:

Time
What's Happening
15 min
Kick off - Rules, teams, let’s go
60 min
Heads down, build
60 min
Demos - a few minutes per team, show your work
15 min
Winners & prizes announced

* Between 2.5-3 hours, depending on number of attendees

Format

The rules & format:

Come with ideas, think it through beforehand

Come with your tools set up, API keys, dev environment, all of it

Randomized teams, new people new ideas

Some live demos at the end, even if it's rough, show it

No pre-written code, all building happens on the clock

Judging

What you’re judged on

Projects will be evaluated across four categories:

Most Innovative

Freshest thinking: the idea nobody else thought of.

Most Full-Featured

Best execution under pressure, Polished, functional, and ready to hand off.

Most Likely to Actually Ship

The one everyone wants to see go live. Next week. Practical wins.

PromptQL Achievement

Best use of PromptQL specifically. Bonus points for creativity and depth of integration.

Prizes

The prizes

Best Overall

HP Portable Instant Photo Printer

You built an AI agent who answers instantly; now print your photos just as fast.

Best PromptQL

Branded Lululemon Belt Bag

You built an AI agent that frees up your time; now free up your hands, too.

Prizes will be sent to winner’s post-event. * Items may change if international shipping required, but value will remain the same

Save your spot

Accept the invite on your calendar to lock in your attendance.

Questions? Reach out to adam@promptql.io

Hosted by PromptQL – the AI Analyst with enterprise-grade accuracy.

PromptQL and Cisco

Save your spot!

Accept the invite on your calendar to lock in your attendance.