Design an AI Agent You Can Actually Rely On

Friday, April 17 · 8:00AM PST · Virtual

The Challenge

Build Your New Favorite Coworker

The kind of teammate who knows everything, finds anything, and never gets stuck. In just a few hours, create an AI coworker that makes your job easier and your team more effective. Pick the task you hate doing most → build an AI agent to do it for you → put it to work. Today.