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PromptQL Support

At PromptQL, our aim is to ensure success for our customers. Our enterprise support is architected for seamless global continuity, providing 24/7 availability by leveraging our distributed expert teams.


Contact your AI Strategist to learn more.

Priority

Definition

Response SLA

P1

This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality where:
  • all users of a PromptQL project cannot access any its services
  • no procedural workarounds exist AND
  • one of the following is true:
    • users cannot login to the PromptQL
    • PromptQL is unresponsive

30 minutes
(24/7)

P2

This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality such as:
  • impacting a majority of a PromptQL project’s end-users
  • users cannot make changes to wiki
  • where no reasonable workaround exists

2 business hours
(M - F)*

P3

This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality such as:
  • impacting a minority of a PromptQL project’s end-users
  • users are unable to add/update data sources
  • where users of a PromptQL project can carry out their job duties with minimal disruption, AND
  • where short-term or temporary workarounds are accessible

4 business hours
(M - F)*

P4

This severity level indicates an issue that is not breaking existing functionality and is:
  • an issue with product documentation
  • a feature or service request

1 business day
(M - F)*

*Support Business Hours

8pm US Pacific Time, Sunday - 6pm US Pacific Time, Friday