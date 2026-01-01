PromptQL Support
At PromptQL, our aim is to ensure success for our customers. Our enterprise support is architected for seamless global continuity, providing 24/7 availability by leveraging our distributed expert teams.
Contact your AI Strategist to learn more.
Priority
Definition
Response SLA
P1
This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality where:
30 minutes
P2
This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality such as:
2 business hours
P3
This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality such as:
4 business hours
P4
This severity level indicates an issue that is not breaking existing functionality and is:
1 business day
*Support Business Hours
8pm US Pacific Time, Sunday - 6pm US Pacific Time, Friday