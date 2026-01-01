PromptQL Support

P1 all users of a PromptQL project cannot access any its services

no procedural workarounds exist AND

one of the following is true: users cannot login to the PromptQL PromptQL is unresponsive

This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality where: 30 minutes

(24/7)

P2 impacting a majority of a PromptQL project’s end-users

users cannot make changes to wiki

where no reasonable workaround exists This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality such as: 2 business hours

(M - F)*

P3 impacting a minority of a PromptQL project’s end-users

users are unable to add/update data sources

where users of a PromptQL project can carry out their job duties with minimal disruption, AND

where short-term or temporary workarounds are accessible This severity level indicates an error that is breaking existing functionality such as: 4 business hours

(M - F)*