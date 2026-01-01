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Architecture

The singularity is here.

PromptQL provides a stable multiplayer environment with a shared context backbone so that you can continuously absorb the incredible pace of AI innovation.

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SurfaceShared contextInfrastructureModelsExternal SaaS & dataPromptQLBotspins uppowersreads/writesexecutes onconnects

MultiplayerCutting edge

WebDesktopMobileSlack & TeamsAPI & MCP

SharedPortable

Knowledge
Skills
Semantic Layer
Ontology

Single-tenantYour cloud

Compute
Storage
Credentials vault
Access policies
ConstantChanges over timeProvided by PromptQL
SurfaceShared contextInfrastructureModelsExternal SaaS & dataPromptQLBotspins uppowersreads/writesexecutes onconnects
Models
External SaaS & data
01Surface

A stable entrypoint to AI work.

MultiplayerCutting edge

The best of ChatGPT, Claude Code and Cowork, on any model. Teams never switch tools again.

  • Multiplayer bots
  • Chat, code & apps
  • Web, desktop & mobile
  • Slack & Teams
  • API & MCP
Chat
Artifacts
VM
$
$
$
ModelClaudeGPTGeminiGrokNext
02Shared context

Context your org owns.

SharedPortable

Every bot adds to it. It’s yours to take anywhere, even to your own Git repo.

  • Knowledge
  • Skills
  • Semantic layer
  • Ontology
  • Git export
Shared context
Knowledge
What “active” means
Skills
How we run a QBR
Semantic Layer
revenue = Σ invoices
Ontology
Account → Team → User
acme/contextmain
knowledge/active-user.md
skills/run-a-qbr.md
semantic/revenue.yml
ontology/account.md
03Infrastructure

Runs in your cloud.

Single-tenantYour cloud

No multi-tenant app layer. Data, keys and compute stay inside your perimeter.

  • Dedicated data plane
  • Compute & storage
  • Credentials vault
  • Access policies
Your cloudAWS · GCP · Azure
PromptQLSingle-tenant
Compute
Storage
Credentials vault
Access policies
Battle-tested storage & computemay be multi-tenant
DeployBYOCBYOKDedicated
Changes over time

Plug in what’s next.

Models ship constantly. SaaS tools come and go. Swap them in; the three layers hold.

Models
ClaudeGPTGeminiGrokDeepSeekQwenWhat’s next
External SaaS & data
SnowflakeDatabricksPostgresSalesforceGitHubJiraNotionWhat’s next
PromptQLSurface · Shared context · Infrastructure

PromptQL is the harness

Swap the models. Keep the architecture.

Try PromptQLBook a demo