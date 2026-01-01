Start with the technical context.
A nontechnical teammate can flag a product issue. PromptQL digs into the logs, finds the root cause, and hands engineering a recommended fix.
Alyf uses PromptQL to put its expertise to work across the company. A lean team gains more capacity to solve problems, run operations, and build what comes next. All with the accuracy and privacy its healthcare business demands.
For me, this is a startup’s dream employee, because there’s no organizational sensitivities, nobody is saying, ‘Hey, that’s not my job.’
Alyf’s software organizes physiologic data for cardiovascular care teams. It’s technical, regulated work with no room for error, and Alyf does it with a team of ten.
Sachin Desai knew speeding up individuals would only go so far. He wanted the whole company to operate like a team several times its size.
That meant making expertise work beyond the people who held it. With a shared company brain, PromptQL has the context to help teammates tackle unfamiliar work and run recurring investigations and checks. The team takes on more without routing every task back to the people who know the systems best.
Alyf’s company brain connects its code, documentation, issues, and customer conversations with the team’s knowledge of how the business works. Access controls govern who can read that shared knowledge, and every AI action runs with a specific person’s permissions.
That capacity shows up across support, operations, and customer relationships.
A nontechnical teammate can flag a product issue. PromptQL digs into the logs, finds the root cause, and hands engineering a recommended fix.
A software-health view covers development, staging, and production. It refreshes each morning and flags problems, without Sachin asking for the update.
A purpose-built CRM connects to email, updates customer stages daily, and alerts the founders when a customer needs their attention.
To keep a pulse on the business, Sachin built an operational cockpit that rolls 12 apps into one view. He stays on top of his key metrics and cut a significant SaaS bill along the way. AI does the heavy lifting, but nothing ships without human review.
And because every action is tied to a specific person’s permissions, sharing a workflow never gives the AI open access to company systems.
I don’t need to look beyond this because it connects to my data and I know exactly what is going on on a day-to-day basis.
90% of Sachin’s critical analysis now runs without a single extra prompt. Health checks and operational views refresh on their own, so the team spends its time acting on problems, not hunting for them.
In use at