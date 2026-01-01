Alyf’s software organizes physiologic data for cardiovascular care teams. It’s technical, regulated work with no room for error, and Alyf does it with a team of ten.

Sachin Desai knew speeding up individuals would only go so far. He wanted the whole company to operate like a team several times its size.

That meant making expertise work beyond the people who held it. With a shared company brain, PromptQL has the context to help teammates tackle unfamiliar work and run recurring investigations and checks. The team takes on more without routing every task back to the people who know the systems best.